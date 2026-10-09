2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched At Rs 36.51 Lakh; Gets Cosmetic Upgrades & New Features

Toyota India has launched the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition, which brings in cosmetic updates and feature additions to the iconic SUV. While changes are largely on the cosmetic side, they enhances the rugged charm of the Fortuner that has made it one of the most sought after products in its price range.

Price & Variants

Here are the price details of the Fortuner Leader Edition:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 4X2 Diesel MT Rs 36.51 Lakh Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 4X2 Diesel AT Rs 38.72 Lakh

The Fortuner Leader starts at Rs 36.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual rear-wheel drive, and for the automatic powertrain it's priced at Rs 38.72 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 2.21 lakh higher than the manual.

What’s New?

The Leader Edition brings some notable styling updates to the Fortuner, such as a new grille with unique detailing, sportier bumpers, black rear door garnishes, 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, and, to complement this, you even get a black roof and a sharkfin antenna, which add road presence.

The Leader Edition is available in three colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl, and Attitude Black.

Inside the Leader Edition, you get a dual-tone black and maroon seat upholstery, which extends to the door panels as well. It also gets ambient lighting and illuminated scuff plates to enhance the experience.

Apart from the cosmetic changes, the Fortuner Leader edition also adds a few features such as auto-folding ORVMs and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), both of which add convenience in day-to-day scenarios.

About the Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner does not need any introduction, with its bolder and muscular SUV styling and immense road presence that makes everyone step aside. In terms of featuresr, Toyota has equipped it with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, drive modes and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the Fortuner is equipped with 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill hold assist(HHA), ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Fortuner is offered with two powertrain options, which include a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. Both are paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2.8-litre diesel 2.8-litre diesel mild hybrid Power 166 PS 204 PS 204 PS Torque 245 Nm 420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT) 500 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/ 4WD 4WD

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD - Four-wheel Drive

The Fortuner Leader Edition is available only with the diesel 2WD powertrain option.

Rivals

The Toyota Fortuner rivals the Jeep Meridian, MG Majestor, Volkswagen Tayron, Kia Sorento and the Skoda Kodiaq.

CarDekho Says..

With this Fortuner Leader Edition, Toyota is giving a fresh new life to its most demanded SUV. The Leader Edition will make your Fortuner stand out from the crowd with its dual-tone roof, new design elements, and all-black alloy wheels. However, the Leader Edition remains a cosmetic and feature-focused update rather than a substantial overhaul.

The bigger question is whether the Fortuner can continue to rely on its strong brand appeal and commanding presence as newer rivals offer more contemporary features and cabin experiences. The Leader Edition adds some freshness, but a more comprehensive update would help the Fortuner stay competitive in an increasingly demanding segment.

What do you think about Fortuner’s Leader Edition? Let us know in the comments below!