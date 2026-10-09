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    2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched At Rs 36.51 Lakh; Gets Cosmetic Upgrades & New Features

    The Fortuner Leader Edition is launched for the third time, as we also had this edition in previous years

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Oct 09, 2026 18:10 IST
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    Published OnOct 09, 2026 17:06 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 09, 2026 18:10 IST
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    2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched

    Toyota India has launched the 2026 Fortuner Leader Edition, which brings in cosmetic updates and feature additions to the iconic SUV. While changes are largely on the cosmetic side, they enhances the rugged charm of the Fortuner that has made it one of the most sought after products in its price range. 

    Price & Variants

    Here are the price details of the Fortuner Leader Edition:

    Variant

    Price (Ex-showroom)

    Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 4X2 Diesel MT

    Rs 36.51 Lakh

    Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition 4X2 Diesel AT

    Rs 38.72 Lakh

    • The Fortuner Leader starts at Rs 36.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual rear-wheel drive, and for the automatic powertrain it's priced at Rs 38.72 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 2.21 lakh higher than the manual.

    What’s New?

    The Leader Edition brings some notable styling updates to the Fortuner, such as a new grille with unique detailing, sportier bumpers, black rear door garnishes, 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, and, to complement this, you even get a black roof and a sharkfin antenna, which add road presence.

    Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition

    The Leader Edition is available in three colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl, and Attitude Black.

    Inside the Leader Edition, you get a dual-tone black and maroon seat upholstery, which extends to the door panels as well. It also gets ambient lighting and illuminated scuff plates to enhance the experience. 

    Apart from the cosmetic changes, the Fortuner Leader edition also adds a few features such as auto-folding ORVMs and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), both of which add convenience in day-to-day scenarios. 

    About the Fortuner

    The Toyota Fortuner does not need any introduction, with its bolder and muscular SUV styling and immense road presence that makes everyone step aside. In terms of featuresr, Toyota has equipped it with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, an 11-speaker JBL sound system, drive modes and cruise control.

    Toyota Fortuner

    In terms of safety, the Fortuner is equipped with 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, hill hold assist(HHA), ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

    Powertrain Options

    The Fortuner is offered with two powertrain options, which include a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine. Both are paired with manual and automatic transmissions.

    Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    2.8-litre diesel

    2.8-litre diesel mild hybrid

    Power

    166 PS

    204 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    245 Nm

    420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT)

    500 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/ 4WD

    4WD

    *RWD- Rear-wheel Drive, 4WD - Four-wheel Drive

    2026 Kia Sorento

    The Fortuner Leader Edition is available only with the diesel 2WD powertrain option. 

    Rivals

    The Toyota Fortuner rivals the Jeep Meridian, MG Majestor, Volkswagen Tayron, Kia Sorento and the Skoda Kodiaq

    CarDekho Says..

    With this Fortuner Leader Edition, Toyota is giving a fresh new life to its most demanded SUV. The Leader Edition will make your Fortuner stand out from the crowd with its dual-tone roof, new design elements, and all-black alloy wheels. However, the Leader Edition remains a cosmetic and feature-focused update rather than a substantial overhaul.

    The bigger question is whether the Fortuner can continue to rely on its strong brand appeal and commanding presence as newer rivals offer more contemporary features and cabin experiences. The Leader Edition adds some freshness, but a more comprehensive update would help the Fortuner stay competitive in an increasingly demanding segment.

    What do you think about Fortuner’s Leader Edition? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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    2026 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched At Rs 36.51 Lakh; Gets Cosmetic Upgrades & New Features
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