2026 Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Teased; Reveals Two Key Features!

The Indian automotive industry has been providing multiple alternatives to ICE-powered vehicles, whether it be an electric vehicle, a strong hybrid, or even an alternative fuel such as CNG. And with the rise of fuel prices, people are starting to consider fuel-efficient alternatives, and in terms of sales, alternatives such as CNG and hybrids are recently outselling petrol ones as well!

With so much interest also in CNG technology, Mahindra is also preparing to enter this category with its XUV 3XO in a CNG avatar. The carmaker has now given us our first peek at what to expect from it, alongside its launch date. Here are all the details:.

What Does The Teaser Show?

The upcoming new CNG compact SUV, the XUV 3XO, has also been spotted in the testing phase. Mahindra has shared a teaser featuring a red XUV 3XO in its REVX avatar. In this latest teaser, it is confirmed to have LED headlights, LED DRLs, and a panoramic sunroof as well.

The XUV 3XO will be the second product by Mahindra to be offered with a factory-fit CNG kit, and it remains to be seen whether Mahindra will equip a dual-cylinder technology to ensure sufficient boot space.

Expected Features & Safety

The XUV 3XO CNG is expected to share features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat.

In terms of safety, Mahindra equips the SUV with features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well. The XUV 3XO is also one of the safest products by Mahindra, which scored a full 5-star rating in BNCAP tests.

Expected Powertrain Options

The XUV 3XO currently offers three powertrain options, which include a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine, with manual and automatic transmissions.

Here are the current powertrain options:

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power (PS) 112 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque (Nm) 200 Nm 230 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, FWD- Front-wheel Drive

Do note that this powertrain is expected to be based on the base 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine in the SUV, and will feature an underbody cylinder tank to free up boot space. However, it remains to be seen if it will employ the dual-cylinder technology like some of its rivals, or stick to the conventional single-cylinder setup.

Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

The XUV 3XO is expected to arrive on 15th October this month, ahead of the Dusshera festival. It is expected to be priced around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh higher than the equivalent petrol variants.

The XUV 3XO goes up against Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Fronx, Tata Punch, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Taisor and the Kia Syros.

CarDekho Says..

With Mahindra also entering the CNG-powered vehicle market, it will be the fifth offering in the subcompact SUV space. The XUV 3XO is a feature-loaded and powerful compact SUV, with good ride quality and safety as well. By offering CNG, it will provide a total of 4 options for customers to choose from and will cater to each and every buyer.

The XUV 3XO is a popular product, and with the addition of a CNG kit, it will be more appealing to buyers who are especially looking for fuel-efficient options and want lower running costs.

The CNG technology is also improving with a dual-cylinder setup and an underbody tank setup to solve the boot space problem that most CNG cars have. Now, fingers crossed, Mahindra in earlier teaser has confirmed underbody setup, but not sure whether it will be like the Maruti Brezza’s underbody tank or a dual-cylinder setup, as the boot space remains the weak point of the XUV 3XO.