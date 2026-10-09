JSW Motors To Debut On December 3, Jetour T2 Based SUV Likely To Be The First Product

You may know the JSW name from steel and cement, or from the JSW MG Motor India partnership. The JSW Group is now starting a car brand of its own, called JSW Motors. It will be officially unveiled at an event on December 3 and 4, 2026, and the brand’s teaser says “a new chapter is about to begin”.

The first car is likely to be a 5-seater SUV based on the Chery Jetour T2. Chery is one of China’s biggest carmakers, and the Jetour T2 is a rugged, boxy SUV that is already on sale in China as well as many other countries. JSW will sell its own version of it in India.

Here’s everything we know so far about the brand and its first SUV.

JSW Combat: Is This The Name Of JSW’s First SUV?

Multiple media reports say JSW’s first SUV will be called the ‘Combat’, which suits a car that looks ready for rough terrain. The China-spec SUV has ‘JETOUR’ written across its bonnet, and the India-spec model could get ‘COMBAT’ lettering there instead.

However, JSW hasn’t officially confirmed the name yet, and some reports still describe the SUV as unnamed. The brand has trademarked seven names for its upcoming cars, and Combat is amongst them, making it a strong possibility. More teasers are expected before the December event, and they should clear this up.

What Is JSW Motors? Everything You Need To Know About India’s New Car Brand

JSW Motors is a new, independent car brand owned by the JSW Group. JSW MG Motor India, the joint venture between JSW and China’s SAIC, will carry on as before. JSW Motors is a separate brand with its own cars.

JSW Motors has partnered with Chery, which will supply technology and parts. The cars will be based on Chery models but will carry JSW badges. For more background, read our explainer on everything you need to know about India’s latest carmaker.

JSW Jetour T2: Overview

The Jetour T2 is a rugged, boxy SUV, and it looks quite different from most SUVs in its class. The upright, squared-off design gives it a strong road presence, and its large size means there should be plenty of space inside. Reports suggest India will get the pre-facelift version of the T2, with a few small changes for our market.

At the front, the T2 has an upright, flat-faced design that suits its off-roader looks. Spy shots from Indian roads suggest the India-spec model will get slightly revised headlights and a reworked bumper. ‘COMBAT’ lettering is also likely to replace the ‘JETOUR’ branding on the bonnet.

From the side, the boxy silhouette and flat roofline make the SUV look tall and imposing. It sits on large 20-inch alloy wheels. Chunky cladding over the wheel arches and roof rails with neon green accents add to its adventurous look.

At the rear, a spare wheel is mounted on the boot door, a classic off-roader touch you’d usually see on SUVs like the Thar. It’s flanked by tall, vertically stacked LED taillights that complete the rugged design. The boot is also large, with a capacity of 752 litres.

Interestingly: Despite its off-road styling, the SUV is expected to use a monocoque body. This is the same type of construction most regular cars use, where the body and frame are a single structure. It rides more comfortably on the road. However, it isn’t as tough off-road as the separate ladder-frame chassis used in SUVs like the Fortuner and Scorpio N.

Inside, the cabin is expected to be the same as the China-spec model, apart from the JSW badges. The upright dashboard matches the boxy exterior. The centre of the cabin is dominated by a large 15.6-inch touchscreen and a four-spoke steering wheel, which will likely carry a JSW Motors logo.

The Jetour T2 comes with a long list of features. The highlight being a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a 12-speaker Sony sound system. The driver gets a 10.25-inch digital display. Other expected features include a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and powered and ventilated front seats, with a memory function for the driver’s seat.

Safety features are expected to include 6 airbags and a 540-degree camera, which shows the area around the car and the ground beneath it. It should also get Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), plus hill-start and hill-descent assist. It even scored 5 stars in ASEAN NCAP crash tests.

The Jetour T2 is expected to come with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain. It pairs a petrol engine with a battery that can be charged at home, much like an electric car. The expected drivetrain specifications are:

Specification Jetour T2 PHEV Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Battery Pack 18.4 kWh No. of Motors 2 Combined Power 360 PS Combined Torque 610 Nm Transmission 3-speed DHT* Drivetrain FWD Claimed Electric Range (NEDC) 90 km Claimed Total Range Up to 1100 km

*DHT - Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

In simple terms, the SUV can cover around 90 km on electric power alone, which is enough for most daily commutes without using any petrol. On longer trips, the petrol engine takes over, and with a full tank and battery, the claimed total range is up to 1100 km.

1100 km Of Combined Range: That’s roughly the distance from Mumbai to Bengaluru without stopping for fuel.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will rival the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Kia Sorento, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and Tayron and the Skoda Kodiaq.

CarDekho Says…

JSW Motors is entering the segment with a fresh approach. Most SUVs here run on diesel or petrol, while its first model pairs a bold, boxy design with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The idea is that you get electric driving for the daily commute and the reassurance of a petrol engine on longer trips, and that combination is still rare in this price range. Add a generous equipment list, and the SUV makes a strong case on paper with its mix of performance, efficiency and premium features.

How well it does will depend on a few key factors. As a new brand, JSW Motors will need to earn buyer confidence, and a dependable sales and service network will play a big role in that. Pricing will also be crucial. If JSW gets it right, its first SUV could well become a compelling new option in a highly competitive segment. We’ll know more when JSW Motors unveils it this December.

What do you think about JSW Motors & the Jetour T2? Let us know in the comments!