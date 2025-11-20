Which Colour Of The New 2025 Tata Sierra Would You Pick? Our Instagram Followers Picked This

The new Sierra is offered in six different colour options with rather interesting names

The new 2025 Tata Sierra has been unveiled in six interesting colour options: Andaman Adventure (yellow), Bengal Rouge (red), Munnar Mist (green), Coorg Clouds (Silver), Mintal Grey, and Pristine White. We asked our Instagram followers which of these colours they would pick for the Sierra, and the poll results turned out to be interesting. If you want to take a look at all the colour options first, check out this report.

Let’s check out the public opinion.

Public Opinion

By the time of putting out this report, the poll had attracted 4,244 votes in total. Although we had to put out this poll in two batches due to technical limitations, it wouldn’t be fair to compare all colours together. We asked people to choose among the vibrant-looking red, yellow, green and grey hues in one poll, and among the white and silver in the other, which also means there are chances of repeat voters.

However, the clear conclusion that can be drawn is that people liked the new Sierra more in the monochrome shades compared to the vibrant red, yellow and green options. The White colour of the Sierra has alone drawn over 1,000 votes, suggesting that people are more fond of the road presence the white colour brings to an SUV of this size. The Silver and Grey were the second and third most chosen options.

Besides, among the vibrant options, the Munnar Mist and Andaman Adventure had a close call with the former taking the lead. Meanwhile, the red Bengal Rouge, which does look uber cool in the flesh, has gotten the least amount of votes.

In fact, interestingly, in a lot of DMs and comments, people have expressed their interest in an all-black shade that is currently missing in Sierra’s palette. And knowing Tata’s typical way, a Sierra Dark Edition wouldn’t be surprising in the future post its launch on November 25.

2025 Tata Sierra Overview

The new Sierra is a very well-done SUV in terms of design. It has all the modern touches such as full-width LED lighting elements, flush door handles, and big and 19-inch alloy wheels that give it a confident stance. You can check out the design in a lot more detail in this article.

Inside, the new Sierra is equally impressive, with beige dual-tone leatherette seats. The well-equipped cabin comes with features like triple screen display, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar, a powered driver’s seat with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, rear sunshades, a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, multi-drive / terrain modes, and multi-colour ambient lighting. In fact, the Sierra introduces these five things for the brand.

Safety isn’t compromised either. It gets multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts, front and rear parking sensors and even a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

The Sierra is expected to be powered by a new T-GDI turbo petrol and a diesel engine option. The specifications could be as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2025 Tata Sierra is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It will face some strong rivals, be it the popular cousins Hyundai Creta / Kia Seltos, the mighty siblings Maruti Victoris / Grand Vitara, and its own stablemate Tata Curvv.