Published On Aug 07, 2022 12:43 PM By Sonny

It was only recently spied with camouflage and seems inspired by both the Baleno and new Grand Vitara

The recently spied, camouflaged crossover SUV from Maruti was one of the most unexpected new model sightings. It appears to be based on the Baleno premium hatchback and will be yet another sub-4-metre offering from the marque.

Alternative to the Brezza

While we have no word on what the new Baleno-based crossover will be called, we expect it to be a more premium alternative to the new Brezza. The Brezza sub-compact SUV is sold via Maruti’s Arena showrooms and has a boxy shape. Meanwhile, the new sub-compact crossover should be a NEXA offering with its ‘sportier’ shape and coupe-esque roofline. It looks a lot like a smaller version of the Grand Vitara.

More premium features

The upcoming sub-compact SUV from Maruti will likely get some premium features over the new Baleno, such as ventilated front seats that are offered in the XL6 as well. The Baleno’s feature list already includes a 360-degree-view camera, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a head-up display.

Expected powertrain

Maruti is expected to bring its 1-litre turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine, last used in the Baleno RS, back to power the Baleno-based crossover. In the premium hatchback, it was tuned to produce 100PS. The turbocharged motor is expected to feature mild-hybrid tech this time around and the choice of both manual and automatic transmissions.

Its position in the portfolio

The Baleno-based crossover will slot in-between the Baleno and XL6 in the NEXA lineup based on size, whereas, based on premium features it is expected to come with, it could be positioned just below the new Grand Vitara.

If priced slightly higher than the Brezza, it could become the priciest sub-compact crossover in the market and would rival the likes of the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. This new model is expected to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Image Source