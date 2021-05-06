Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift To Be Revealed On May 12

Published On May 06, 2021 01:05 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The 7-seater Allspace will get the same updates seen on the recently unveiled Tiguan Facelift

The updated Tiguan Allspace will see cosmetic enhancements inside and out.

It will get new alloy wheels, sharper LED headlamps, tweaked LED tail lamps, and the new VW logo.

New features could include a redesigned steering wheel, an updated infotainment system, touch-based AC controls, and ambient lighting.

It will retain its 190PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired to a 7-speed DSG, in India.

Expected to launch in India by the end of 2021 or early-2022.

Volkswagen has teased the facelifted 2021 Tiguan Allspace ahead of its global unveiling on May 12. It's basically a 7-seater version of the Tiguan, with a longer wheelbase. The updated SUV will see a refreshed styling inside and out as well as additional features.

According to leaked images, the Allspace is likely to get similar changes to the updated Tiguan, which is already out in the market. The teaser image here shows a slightly reworked tail lamp design with LED lighting along with sharp creases and an upright roof. It is also expected to get refreshed bumpers, a new front grille, the new VW logo, sharper LED headlamps, redesigned exhaust mufflers, and new alloy wheels as well.

The cabin will see some enhancements in the form of a new steering wheel, an updated infotainment system, touch-based AC controls, and ambient lighting. It could also see a new shade of upholstery and additional connected car technology features.

Some of the features that will likely be carried forward from the pre-facelift version include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wiper and headlamps, LED lighting, three-zone climate control, and paddle shifters.

The India-spec Allspace gets nine airbags, park assist, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, lane assist, autonomous emergency braking, and hill descent control. These safety features should be retained.

We don’t expect any changes to the powertrain. The facelifted Tiguan Allspace should continue with its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, rated at 190PS and 320Nm in India. The unit will come paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive.

Volkswagen already offers the Tiguan Allspace in India, although through the CBU route and in limited numbers. It currently retails at Rs 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Towards the end of this year or early-2022, VW could introduce the facelifted model in India as well. It will rival the Ford Endeavour , Toyota Fortuner , Mahindra Alturas G4 , MG Gloster and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq Petrol.

Read More on : Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Automatic