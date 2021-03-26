2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift Images Leaked

Modified On Mar 26, 2021 12:08 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The facelifted 7-seater Tiguan Allspace seems inspired by the facelifted 5-seater Tiguan

Tiguan Allspace was revealed in 2017 and launched in India as an imported model in 2020.

The upcoming facelifted model has now been leaked in China.

Major changes centred around the 7-seater SUV’s face, like with the facelifted 5-seater Tiguan.

Rear end sees minor changes.

Set to be revealed soon and expected in India by 2022.

The Tiguan Allspace’s 5-seater cousin got a facelift overseas in 2020, but was left with the same old face. Now, new leaked images from China suggest a facelift for the Tiguan Allspace is also in the works.

Current-gen Tiguan Allspace

The changes in design, ironically, are similar to that on the pre-facelift model. The headlamps have been given a more swept-back look. The chrome grille too retains its horizontal slats, but they seem to have been straightened out a bit. A vertical element done up in black can also be seen behind the chrome slats. The bumper has been given a full nip and tuck, with a redesigned air dam and fog lamp housing taking centrestage. However, the fog lamps are nowhere to be seen.

Also Read: Volkswagen’s First Big Launch For 2021 Will Be The Tiguan Facelift

Things seem to be pretty much the same when it comes to the profile of the car. The alloy wheels are different in design, but they look oddly similar to the ones on the Tiguan Allspace showcased at Auto Expo 2020. This leads us to believe this specific alloy wheel size is not suitable for India and may not be introduced here.

At the back too, the changes are minimal. Volkswagen has slightly restructured the LED elements in the tail lamp and the strip of chrome running across the rear bumper. The exhaust vents seem to sport a new design, but these could be offered on the more performance-oriented R model that may not come to India. We don’t have any pictures of the interior at the moment, but we aren’t expecting a wide range of changes.

The pre-facelift Tiguan Allspace is currently imported into the country. VW brought in the first batch of cars after Auto Expo 2020 in March. The German carmaker has confirmed that the second batch is on the way and will soon be available in showrooms.

Current-gen Tiguan Allspace

As far as the facelift is concerned, we don’t expect it to come to India this year. VW should bring it in 2022 considering it’s serious about offering a whole range of SUVs in India. You can expect it to be a single fully loaded offering just like the current Tiguan Allspace, with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine driving all four wheels via a 7-speed DSG and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Image Source

Read More on : Tiguan Allspace Automatic