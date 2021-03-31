Facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Revealed In India, Launch Soon

Modified On Mar 31, 2021 04:50 PM By Dhruv for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

The Tiguan was previously taken off showroom floors in 2020 as its diesel engine did not comply with BS6 emission norms

Tiguan will now be a petrol-only offering.

Subtle design changes can be seen at the front, side and rear.

Gets new features such as the LED Matrix IQ headlights, lane keep assist and auto emergency braking.

A new colour option called Night Shade Blue will be on offer.

It will renew its rivalry with the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

To be priced around Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen’s petrol-only mantra in the BS6 era meant that the Tiguan got booted off Indian showrooms since its 2.0-litre diesel engine didn’t comply with the latest emission norms. In its place we got the Tiguan Allspace, a bigger SUV that could seat 7 instead of 5. Now however, the Tiguan is coming back in its primary 5-seater avatar, with VW previewing the SUV in India ahead of its launch.

The new Tiguan is a facelifted version of the model that was discontinued last year. It features a redesigned front end which debuts Volkswagen’s new logo in India. The new LED matrix headlamps get a swept-back look, in contrast to the rectangular design of the pre-facelift model. The grille has been simplified, with the crests in the outgoing model replaced by smooth, flowing chrome lines.

Its front bumper has undergone a huge design change as well, most notable being the absence of fog lamps, but more on that later. You can also spot the front sensors.

On the side, the Tiguan retains its silhouette, although there is a new, edgier 18-inch alloy wheel design. Volkswagen will be introducing a new colour option to the facelifted SUV called Night Shade Blue.

At the back, the tail lamps receive new graphics which look thoroughly modern. The bumper also has some new visual elements on it. The chrome strip running across its bottom half, which only sported red accents before, is now predominantly red. And finally, you get faux exhaust tips that, to be fair, are integrated quite well into the overall design.

As far as the engine is concerned, the 2.0-litre TSI engine present in the Tiguan Allspace will also be offered here, will be the only offering. It will continue to make 190PS and 320NM, sent to all four wheels using a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) and VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. This is the only powertrain and drivetrain configuration that VW will be offering on the Tiguan.

The 2021 Tiguan will also get a bunch of feature updates, most important one being the new LED Matrix IQ headlights. These lights can dynamically bend to avoid blinding oncoming traffic, and can even adapt to low visibility conditions. Thanks to this, the Tiguan doesn’t need fog lamps anymore. Other features such as traction control, ESP, hill hold assist, hill start assist, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a digital instrument cluster are all part of the package.

Once launched, the Volkswagen Tiguan will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass, and take on the Citroen C5 Aircross as well. We expect it to be priced in the Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) region.