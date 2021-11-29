Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Discontinued

Published On Nov 29, 2021 12:29 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The three-row SUV was a fully imported model

The Allspace is a 7-seater and an extended version of the regular Tiguan.

Priced at Rs 34.20 lakh, it competed with the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

Is powered by a 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with VW’s 4Motion (AWD).

The facelifted Allspace could launch in India in 2022.

Ahead of the launch of the facelifted Tiguan, Volkswagen has discontinued the SUV’s extended three-row version. The Tiguan Allspace is no longer listed on the carmaker’s website, confirming that it has been axed in India.

The Tiguan Allspace is a 7-seater version of the regular Tiguan, and it’s 215mm longer and has a 110mm longer wheelbase. Until the discontinuation, it used to come in a single fully loaded variant priced at Rs 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The SUV features a digital driver’s display, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, powered front seats, and three-zone climate control. Passenger safety is covered by seven airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic parking brake, and a reverse camera.

The Tiguan Allspace is powered by a 190PS/320Nm 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a standard 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) and VW’s 4Motion AWD. The same setup will be carried forward to the soon-to-be-launched facelifted Tiguan.

The Allspace was a rival to the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the Isuzu MU-X. VW already has its facelifted version on sale overseas, and it’s expected to come to India sometime in 2022.

In other news, Skoda will launch the facelifted Kodiaq in January next year. It will get the same engine and drivetrain as on the Allspace, with seven seats and a feature-heavy cabin.