These 10 Cars Offer You 7 Or More Airbags Under Rs 40 Lakh

Published On Sep 05, 2021 11:00 AM By Dhruv for Toyota Yaris

It’s better to have them and not need them, rather than to need them and not have them

The primary metric today for many new car buyers is safety. People want the latest safety features in their cars, and one of the most crucial safety features you will find onboard any car is an airbag. Over the years, the Indian government has increased the number of mandatory airbags on cars to two (from none), and there is talk that this number could even go to six in the near future.

However, if you are of the opinion that more the merrier, and want your car to offer as many airbags as possible to keep you safe during an accident, here’s a list of cars in India that offer seven airbags or even more under Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom):

Disclaimer: In this article, we have only talked about safety features that actively help in avoiding an accident, protect you during an accident, or help in some way immediately after one. Also, ABS, rear parking sensors, high speed alert and front seatbelt reminder are mandatory safety features on all cars sold in India. All the prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom.

Seven Airbags

Toyota Yaris

The Yaris has never been a big hit in India, but it does boast of being the cheapest car to offer 7 airbags in our market, albeit not by much. There are a few reasons why the Yaris didn’t prove to be powerful - the absence of a diesel engine, cramped interiors and quirky styling. That aside, the Yaris initially offered 7 airbags right from its base J variant. However, down the road Toyota introduced two new variants - J Optional and G Optional, that were positioned underneath the J variant, and offered only 3 airbags (front airbags + driver knee). The new variants were introduced to reduce the entry-level price of the sedan.

Other safety features: ABS (Anti-lock braking system), EBD (Electronic Brake-force distribution), BA (Brake assist), ESP (Electronic Stability Program), Speed-sensing door lock, Impact sensing door unlock

Price of lowest seven-airbag variant (J): Rs 11.28 lakh (petrol-manual)

Mahindra XUV300

The XUV300 is one of the safest sub4-metre SUVs out there as it not only offers seven airbags, but it has also been tested by Global NCAP and has received a 5-star crash protection rating for adults, a 4-star crash protection rating for children. However, if you do want the seven airbags, Mahindra only offers it in the top-spec W8 Optional variant. The good news is that the top-spec W8 Optional variant is available with both petrol and diesel engines, both of which offer manual and automatic transmission options. All other variants of the XUV300 only offer two front airbags.

Other safety features: ABS, EBD, Rear-wheel disc brakes, ESP, Speed-sensing door lock, Impact-sensing door unlock

Price of lowest seven-airbag variant (W8 Optional): Rs 11.85 lakh (petrol-manual)

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is the only SUV on this list that hasn’t been launched yet, however, we do know that it will offer seven airbags. The upcoming SUV from Mahindra has set real high expectations as it will offer really potent petrol and diesel engines, both of which will offer manual and automatic transmissions. The side airbags on the XUV700 will offer protection to even third-row passengers, as evident by the images on Mahindra’s website. However, the party piece of the XUV700 is ADAS (Advanced Drivers Assistance Systems). This allows the SUV to offer auto-emergency braking that stops the car if the driver fails to respond in time, among other features like lane keep assist.

Other safety features (confirmed): ABS, ESP, ADAS

Price of lowest seven-airbag variant: Not yet known

Toyota Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta is the MPV of choice for countless Indians. Its bulletproof reliability, low maintenance costs, and good safety package are what make it popular among buyers. The MPV is available in a mix of 7- and 8-seater variants, although seven airbags can only be had on its top-spec ZX variant. This variant is also available with a petrol and diesel engine, both of which can be had with an automatic transmission. However, the availability of manual transmission in this top-spec version is limited to the diesel engine. The lower-spec VX and even the G(X) variant can be had with three airbags only (front airbags + driver knee).

Other safety features: ABS, EBD, BA, ESP

Price of lowest seven-airbag variant (ZX): Rs 23.14 lakh (petrol-auto)

Toyota Fortuner

The Fortuner, as a rule of thumb, is sold with seven airbags on all its variants. Furthermore, it can also be had with a petrol and diesel engine, both of which can be specced with a manual or automatic transmission. However, the 4WD system is only available with the diesel engine. The Fortuner also comes with a Legender variant, which surprisingly misses out on 4WD. It, however, adds some premium features to the mix.

Other safety features: ABS, EBD, BA, ESP, Rear-wheel disc brakes, Speed-sensing door lock, Impact-sensing door unlock

Price of lowest seven-airbag variant (4x2 petrol-manual): Rs 30.34 lakh

Ford Endeavour

Ford’s Endeavour is one of the most popular premium full-size SUVs in India and is only available in one variant. The only difference is that you can choose between 4x2 and 4x4 variants. Ford does offer a Sport variant of the SUV but it is a cosmetic update, and doesn’t add any features to the list. However, there is little choice when it comes to powertrains as the Endeavour can only be had with a 2-litre diesel engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Other safety features: ABS, EBD, ESP, Emergency Assistance, Rear-wheel disc brakes

Price of lowest seven-airbag variant (4x2 Titanium+): Rs 33.82 lakh (diesel-auto)

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

The Tiguan Allspace was brought to India in limited numbers, however, it has proved to be a popular offering and Volkswagen continues to offer it in India. Of all the cars the German carmaker sells in India, the Tiguan Allspace is the only one to feature seven airbags. You are however fairly limited when it comes to powertrain options, your only option being a 2-litre turbo-petrol mated to a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch transmission) . However, you do get Volkswagen’s AWD 4 Motion system.

Other safety features: ABS, EBD, BA, ESP, 3-point centre rear seat belt, Rear-wheel disc brakes

Price of lowest 7 airbags variant (4Motion): Rs 34.20 lakh (petrol-auto)

Eight Airbags

Skoda Octavia

The Octavia has just made a comeback to the Indian market, and like the rest of the VW Group lineup, it is now a petrol-only offering. Its prices have gone up considerably, but you do at least get a fair bit of safety kit for that. It is the least expensive car in India to offer eight airbags. You get dual front airbags, two curtain airbags, and side airbags for the front as well as rear passengers. The Style variant of the Octavia, which is also its base variant, makes do with only six airbags, and misses out on rear side airbags.

Other safety features: ABS, EBD, BA, ESP, Multi Collision Brake (MKB), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Rear-wheel disc brakes, Three-point seat belt for centre rear passenger

Price of lowest eight-airbag variant (L&K): Rs 28.99 lakh (petrol-auto)

Skoda Superb

Just like the Octavia, the Superb offers eight airbags, but misses out on a driver knee airbag. However, unlike the Ovtavia, the Superb can be had with eight airbags not only on the top-spec L&K variant, but on the base Sportline variant as well. The Superb is offered with the same powertrain as the Octavia (a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual clutch) . If you are actually looking to buy a Superb, chances are you can strike a good bargain with a Skoda dealer, and will be able to bring one home for less than the Octavia’s price.

Other safety features: ABS, EBD, BA, ESP, MKB, EDL, Rear-wheel disc brakes, Three-point seat belt for centre rear passenger, Hydraulic brake prefill

Price of lowest eight-airbag variant (Sportline): Rs 31.99 lakh (petrol-auto)

Nine Airbags

Mahindra Alturas G4

With nine airbags on offer, the Mahindra Alturas G4 takes home the price of the highest number of airbags under Rs 40 lakh. The SUV from Mahindra offers dual front airbags, curtain airbags, side airbags at the front and rear, and a driver knee airbag. However, the nine airbags can only be had in the 4x4 variant of the SUV. The 4x2 variant misses out on seven airbags, offering only dual front airbags. You are also limited in the powertrain department as well, with the 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 7-speed torque converter from Mercedes-Benz being your only option.

Other safety features: ABS, EBD, BA, ESP, Rear wheel disc brakes

Price of lowest nine-airbag variant (4x4): Rs 31.77 lakh (diesel-auto)

