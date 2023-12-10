Volkswagen Cars Available With Discounts Of Over Rs 4 Lakh This December
Published On Dec 10, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen is also offering a 4 year free service value package (SVP) with its flagship offering, the Tiguan.
-
Maximum discounts of over Rs 4 lakh are being offered with the Volkswagen Tiguan.
-
Both Taigun and Virtus can be had with benefits of over Rs 1 lakh.
-
All offers are valid till the end of 2023.
Volkswagen has introduced year-end benefits on all its offerings in India, including the Virtus. These benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and more. Special benefits are also available for all three models. Let's explore the offer details for each model. All offers are valid till the end of 2023.
Tiguan Offers
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
|
4 Year SVP
|
Worth Rs 85,999
|
Special Benefits
|
Up to Rs 84,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 4.20 lakh
-
The Volkswagen Tiguan gets the highest corporate discount worth Rs 1 lakh, among all VW models.
-
It also gets a free 4 year service value package (SVP) worth Rs 85,999.
-
The Tiguan also comes with special benefits of up to Rs 84,000.
-
Volkswagen retails the Tiguan at Rs 35.17 lakh.
Also Check Out: All The New Features That Debuted On A Kia In India In 2023
Taigun Offers
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 40,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Special Benefit
|
Up to Rs 31,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.91 Lakh
-
The compact SUV also comes with a special benefit of up to Rs 31,000.
-
Volkswagen Taigun is priced from Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh.
Also Check Out: Hyundai, Mahindra And Volkswagen India Offer Support For Cyclone-affected Vehicle Owners In Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Virtus Offers
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 17,000
|
Special Benefit
|
Up to Rs 30,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.67 lakh
-
Just like the Taigun, the Volkswagen Virtus is also available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh.
-
Customers can avail special benefits of up to Rs 30,000 with the Virtus.
-
Prices for the Volkswagen Virtus range from Rs 11.48 to Rs 19.29 lakh.
Note
-
The discounts may vary depending on the variants, colours, state or city. Please contact your nearest Volkswagen dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.
Read More on : Volkswagen Tiguan Automatic
1 out of 1 found this helpful