Volkswagen Cars Available With Discounts Of Over Rs 4 Lakh This December

Published On Dec 10, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen is also offering a 4 year free service value package (SVP) with its flagship offering, the Tiguan.

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan

  • Maximum discounts of over Rs 4 lakh are being offered with the Volkswagen Tiguan.

  • Both Taigun and Virtus can be had with benefits of over Rs 1 lakh.

  • All offers are valid till the end of 2023.

Volkswagen has introduced year-end benefits on all its offerings in India, including the Virtus. These benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and more. Special benefits are also available for all three models. Let's explore the offer details for each model. All offers are valid till the end of 2023.

Tiguan Offers

Volkswagen Tiguan

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 75,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 75,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 1 lakh

4 Year SVP

Worth Rs 85,999

Special Benefits

Up to Rs 84,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 4.20 lakh

  • The Volkswagen Tiguan gets the highest corporate discount worth Rs 1 lakh, among all VW models.

  • It also gets a free 4 year service value package (SVP) worth Rs 85,999.

  • The Tiguan also comes with special benefits of up to Rs 84,000.

  • Volkswagen retails the Tiguan at Rs 35.17 lakh.

Taigun Offers

Volkswagen Taigun

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 1 lakh

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 40,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 20,000

Special Benefit

Up to Rs 31,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 1.91 Lakh

  • The compact SUV also comes with a special benefit of up to Rs 31,000.

  • Volkswagen Taigun is priced from Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh.

Virtus Offers

Volkswagen Virtus

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 1 lakh

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 17,000

Special Benefit

Up to Rs 30,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 1.67 lakh

  • Just like the Taigun, the Volkswagen Virtus is also available with a cash discount of up to Rs 1 lakh.

  • Customers can avail special benefits of up to Rs 30,000 with the Virtus.

  • Prices for the Volkswagen Virtus range from Rs 11.48 to Rs 19.29 lakh.

Note

  • The discounts may vary depending on the variants, colours, state or city. Please contact your nearest Volkswagen dealership for more details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

