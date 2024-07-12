All
Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 3.4 Lakh On Volkswagen Cars This July

Published On Jul 12, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Tiguan also comes with a four-year service value package (SVP) worth Rs 90,000.

July Offers on Volkswagen Cars

  • A maximum benefit of up to Rs 3.4 lakh is being offered on the VW Tiguan. 

  • The Taigun is also being offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh and comes with a special benefit of Rs 73,900 on some variants.

  • The Virtus offers total benefits of up to Rs 1.45 lakh. 

  • All offers are valid until 31st July 2024.

Volkswagen, the German automaker, has announced a range of discounts for its entire Indian lineup for July 2024, including the Volkswagen Tiguan and Volkswagen Taigun SUV duo. The various offers include a variety of benefits, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Here are the details of the offers for each model, valid till the end of this month.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 75,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 75,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 1 lakh

Service Value Package for 4 years

Worth up to Rs 90,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 3.4 lakh

  • The Volkswagen Tiguan receives the highest discounts of up to Rs 3.4 lakh among the lineup. 

  • As the flagship SUV, it also includes a service value package worth up to Rs 90,000 for four years. 

  • The Tiguan is priced at Rs 35.17 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Additional Benefits

Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT

Rs 11.70 lakh

Rs 10.90 lakh

-Rs 80,000

Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 80,000

GT Line 1.0L TSI MT

Rs 14.08 lakh

Rs 14.08 lakh

No change

Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 80,000

GT Line 1.0L TSI AT

Rs 15.63 lakh

Rs 15.63 lakh

No change

Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 80,000

GT 1.5L TSI MT (Limited Stock offer)

Rs 16.77 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

-Rs 1.78 lakh

Special Kit (on applicable cars) worth Rs 73,900, and  Exchange and Loyalty bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh

GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI MT

Rs 18.54 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

-Rs 1.05 lakh

Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 1 lakh

GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG

Rs 19.74 lakh

Rs 18.70 lakh

-Rs 1.04 lakh

Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 1 lakh
  • The compact SUV is offered with an exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh, along with a special benefit kit worth Rs 73,900 on the GT 1.5L variant, which is available only on its limited stock.

  • Although the GT 1.5L TSI DST variant has a price reduction of Rs 1.37 lakh, VW is not offering it with any additional exchange bonus, and it is now priced at Rs 15.99 lakh.

  • The Volkswagen Taigun is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 75,000

Exchange and Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 70,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 1.45 lakh
  • The Virtus is being offered with benefits like a cash discount and an exchange and loyalty bonus as mentioned above.

  • Volkswagen is offering its compact sedan’s base-spec Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT variant at a discounted price of Rs 10.90 lakh, which is down by Rs 66,000.

  • The Volkswagen Virtus is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 19.41 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan India

Y
Published by
Yashika
