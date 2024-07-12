Grab Savings Of Up To Rs 3.4 Lakh On Volkswagen Cars This July
The Volkswagen Tiguan also comes with a four-year service value package (SVP) worth Rs 90,000.
A maximum benefit of up to Rs 3.4 lakh is being offered on the VW Tiguan.
The Taigun is also being offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh and comes with a special benefit of Rs 73,900 on some variants.
The Virtus offers total benefits of up to Rs 1.45 lakh.
All offers are valid until 31st July 2024.
Volkswagen, the German automaker, has announced a range of discounts for its entire Indian lineup for July 2024, including the Volkswagen Tiguan and Volkswagen Taigun SUV duo. The various offers include a variety of benefits, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Here are the details of the offers for each model, valid till the end of this month.
Volkswagen Tiguan
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 1 lakh
|
Service Value Package for 4 years
|
Worth up to Rs 90,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 3.4 lakh
The Volkswagen Tiguan receives the highest discounts of up to Rs 3.4 lakh among the lineup.
As the flagship SUV, it also includes a service value package worth up to Rs 90,000 for four years.
The Tiguan is priced at Rs 35.17 lakh.
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Additional Benefits
|
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT
|
Rs 11.70 lakh
|
Rs 10.90 lakh
|
-Rs 80,000
|
Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 80,000
|
GT Line 1.0L TSI MT
|
Rs 14.08 lakh
|
Rs 14.08 lakh
|
No change
|
Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 80,000
|
GT Line 1.0L TSI AT
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
No change
|
Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 80,000
|
GT 1.5L TSI MT (Limited Stock offer)
|
Rs 16.77 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
-Rs 1.78 lakh
|
Special Kit (on applicable cars) worth Rs 73,900, and Exchange and Loyalty bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh
|
GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI MT
|
Rs 18.54 lakh
|
Rs 17.49 lakh
|
-Rs 1.05 lakh
|
Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 1 lakh
|
GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG
|
Rs 19.74 lakh
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
-Rs 1.04 lakh
|
Exchange and Loyalty bonus up to Rs 1 lakh
- The compact SUV is offered with an exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 1 lakh, along with a special benefit kit worth Rs 73,900 on the GT 1.5L variant, which is available only on its limited stock.
Although the GT 1.5L TSI DST variant has a price reduction of Rs 1.37 lakh, VW is not offering it with any additional exchange bonus, and it is now priced at Rs 15.99 lakh.
The Volkswagen Taigun is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
Volkswagen Virtus
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 75,000
|
Exchange and Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 70,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 1.45 lakh
- The Virtus is being offered with benefits like a cash discount and an exchange and loyalty bonus as mentioned above.
Volkswagen is offering its compact sedan’s base-spec Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT variant at a discounted price of Rs 10.90 lakh, which is down by Rs 66,000.
The Volkswagen Virtus is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 19.41 lakh.
All prices are ex-showroom, pan India
