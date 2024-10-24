These Are The 9 SUVs That You Can Get Home By Diwali 2024

Modified On Oct 24, 2024 02:50 PM By Yashika for Maruti Grand Vitara

Honda’s SUV is readily available in more than 10 cities, while others can be driven home up to a week’s time in a minimum of 7 pan-India cities

Diwali is a time when many people prefer to bring a new car home by taking advantage of the various discounts on offer. However, with the ever-growing demand, mass-market models are enduring high waiting periods, ranging from a month to over half a year!

If you are someone who is looking to take home an SUV by Diwali 2024, we have curated a list of the models having no waiting or maximum of a week’s wait time in a minimum of 7 top cities of India.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Price Range: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Coimbatore.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is readily available in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.

Engine options available with the Grand Vitara are:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol (mild-hybrid) 1.5-litre CNG (mild hybrid petrol) 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid Power 103 PS 88 PS 116 PS Torque 137 Nm 122 Nm 122 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT e-CVT

The Grand Vitara offers features like a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger.

Its safety net features 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti Jimny

Price Range: Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Faridabad.

The Maruti Jimny is readily available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Coimbatore.

Engine options available with the Jimny are:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 105 PS Torque 134 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT

Maruti’s off-roader features a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and auto AC.

It gets six airbags (as standard), an electronic stability program (ESP), a hill-hold assist and a rearview camera.

Maruti Fronx

Price Range: Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, and Faridabad.

Customers can get the Maruti Fronx immediately in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, and Coimbatore.

Maruti has provided the Fronx with two engine options:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol+CNG engine Power 100 PS 90 PS 77.5 PS Torque 148 Nm 113 Nm 98.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

The Fronx features a 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heads-up display, cruise control, and auto AC.

It gets up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Honda Elevate

Price Range: Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 16.71 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Patna, Faridabad, Indore, and Noida.

Buyers living in Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai will be able to drive the SUV home immediately.

Engine options available with the Honda Elevate are:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-step CVT

The Honda Elevate comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof and push-button start/stop.

Its safety features include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Volkswagen Tiguan

Price Range: Rs 35.17 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Surat, Faridabad, and Noida

If you reside in Noida, Faridabad, and Jaipur, you can take the delivery of the Volkswagen Tiguan immediately.

Engine options available with the Tiguan is:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 190 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT

The Tiguan features an 8-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, and a power-adjustable driver's seat.

Safety features comprise six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, a rear-view camera, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Volkswagen Taigun

Price Range: Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Surat, Faridabad, and Noida

You can get your hands on the Volkswagen Taigun immediately in Noida, Faridabad, and Jaipur.

The Volkswagen Taigun comes with a choice of two engines:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT

Key features on board the Taigun include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, and auto AC.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera.

Kia Sonet

Price Range: Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.77 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Thane.

The Kia Sonet is readily available in a few cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

The 2024 Kia Sonet is available with 3 engine options:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed AT

The Sonet gets features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and a single-pane sunroof.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and Level 1 ADAS.

Kia Seltos

Price Range: Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.45 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Kolkata, and Thane.

The Kia Seltos is immediately available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

You have three engine choices with the Kia Seltos:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed iMT/ 6-speed AT

The Seltos’s features list includes dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for the instrument cluster), dual-zone climate control, and wireless phone charging.

Safety features include 6 airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), level 2 ADAS safety suite, including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency.

Renault Kiger

Price Range: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh

Available in 1 week or less in: New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Thane, Ghaziabad, Patna, and Noida.

Buyers in Noida, Patna, Thane, and Ghaziabad can get Renault's subcompact SUV without any waiting period.

The Renault Kiger is available with two engine options:

Engine 1-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/ CVT

The features suite includes an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver display, auto AC, push-button start/stop, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and an air purifier.

The safety features include up to four airbags, an electronic stability programme (ESP), hill start assist (HSA), rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and TPMS.

Which of these SUVs would you consider buying? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

