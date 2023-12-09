Modified On Dec 09, 2023 02:01 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

Most of the features fall under the comfort and convenience category, but there has been the addition of a significant safety tech as well on one of its prime SUVs

Ever since Kia made its entry into India, its cars have been known for being better-equipped offerings compared to the Hyundais of the respective segments. The Kia Seltos, already a feature-rich offering right from its launch, was recently given a midlife update that only enhanced its equipment set. Not only that, Kia's other two mass-market products, namely the Kia Sonet and Kia Carens, were also given a handful of updates in 2023. In this story, let’s round up all the new features that Kia introduced on its more accessible and localised models (thereby excluding the fully imported EV6) in 2023:

Kia Seltos

In July 2023, Kia introduced the Seltos in a refreshed avatar. It not only got a revised look on the outside, but its cabin was given a fresh appeal as well.

With the midlife update, the compact SUV got an even richer equipment list which gave it some new features for a Kia in India such as dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, connected LED tail lamps, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The panoramic sunroof is available from the mid-spec HTK+ trim (but only with the turbo variant) while dual-zone climate control is offered from higher-spec HTX.

If you wish to have your SUV with the fully digital instrument cluster, you need to pick the Seltos HTX+ or a higher variant, whereas ADAS is limited to the top-spec GT and X-Line variants.

Kia currently sells the Seltos from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh.

Kia Carens

Even the Kia Carens was given an update in early 2023 which gave it the new 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with a choice of 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT.

The MPV was also the first Kia model to get a diesel-iMT combo, which is available on all variants except for the higher-spec Luxury (O) and top-spec X-Line. This powertrain was made available in the Sonet and Seltos as well.

Kia also recently equipped the Carens with the same 10.25-inch digital driver’s display as the Seltos. It is available from the higher-spec Luxury (O) trim.

The Carens retails between Rs 10.45 lakh and Rs 19.45 lakh.

Also Check Out: Upcoming Cars For India In 2024: Everything You Might Get To See On The Roads Next Year

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet, too, had received the new diesel-iMT combo from the Carens in early 2023.

Kia will soon be debuting the facelifted Sonet, which has gained some features such as a digital driver’s display, 360-degree camera and ADAS.

As per multiple leaks, the Sonet facelift will get the digital instrument cluster from the higher-spec HTX+ variant while ADAS will be limited to the fully loaded X-Line trim. Expect this to change in the final model, though.

The Sonet facelift is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh.

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet ADAS Features Detailed Ahead Of December 14 Debut

These are all the features which we saw for the first time on a mass-market made-in-India Kia car. Which of these is your favourite and why? Let us know in the comments.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Kia Seltos diesel