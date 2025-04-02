New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line vs Old Volkswagen Tiguan Compared In Images

The new Tiguan R-Line gets multiple additions in both design and feature list and will be the first Volkswagen model in India to get the R-Line version

The next generation of Volkswagen Tiguan is right around the corner, with its launch stated for April 14, 2025 in India. This update will introduce the sportier R-Line version of the Tiguan on our shores for the first time. The sportier-looking SUV gets new design, features and a similar engine with a slightly higher output. Here is a quick overview of the differences between the Volkswagen Tiguan and the new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line:

Exterior Design

The Tiguan R-Line gets a larger grille with a more complex pattern compared to the simple design of the current Tiguan. Designs of the LED headlights and DRLs are more sleek on the Tiguan R-Line.

When the side profile is considered, one of the major differences between old and new Tiguan is the lack of a running board on the R-Line. The new R-Line also rides on larger alloy wheels (19 inches) and gets a new design for the wheels. Other aspects, such as body-coloured door handles, ORVMs and silver roof rails are carried over from the current Tiguan.

The rear profile of the two models barely share any similarities. The R-Line gets connected LED taillamps, a new bumper with a chrome strip around it, and the ‘Tiguan’ badge below the registration plate indent. The Tiguan on the other hand featured split taillamps and a reflector on bumper with a chrome strip running across the length.

Also Check Out: Maruti e Vitara Will Be Exported To Around 100 Countries After Its Launch In India

Interior

The cabin design of the Tiguan R-Line is miles apart from the outgoing Tiguan. Some new design aspects of the reworked cabin include new AC vents and a larger freestanding touchscreen system. The dashboard design is also different from the one present on the outgoing model, with the R-Line having a more minimalistic layout. The steering wheel and foot pedals, however, retain the same design.

Features

Volkswagen confirmed some of the features that the Tiguan R-Line will get, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is the first time the premium safety feature has been offered on an India-spec Volkswagen. Other features include 30-colour ambient lighting, dual wireless phone chargers, 3-zone auto assist, sport seats with massage function, and park assist.

For safety, the Tiguan R-Line is equipped with 9 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake, hill hold assist, and, as mentioned above, ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and parking assistance.

Powertrain

The new Tiguan R-Line will come with the same 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is present on the current Tiguan. Technical specifications for this unit are as follows:

Engine 2-litre TSI engine Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed dual clutch transmission Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD)

Although it's the same engine unit, the one offered with the Tiguan R-Line offers more power than the one on the present model by 14 PS.

Price And Rivals

The new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced around Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen A5 Aircross and Jeep Compass.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.