Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:40 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Savvy variant of the MG Astor

At the time of Astor’s launch, its complete ADAS package was listed as part of an optional package on top of the Sharp variant. MG then introduced the Savvy variant as the one to offer all the ADAS tech on top of the comforts offered in the Sharp trim. It can only be had with an automatic transmission. Here’s a look at everything the Savvy variant brings to the table.

Variant 1.5-litre petrol CVT 1.3-litre turbo-petrol AT MG Astor Savvy Rs 15.78 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh

Why should you consider buying the Savvy variant?

The Savvy variant offers all the ADAS features, unlike the previous Sharp variant. It also gets a dual tone interior that enhances the luxurious feel of the cabin. Go for the Savvy variant if you want the fully loaded experience and added safety of the MG Astor. Plus, it’s still more affordable than the top variants of its closest rivals, especially with the 1.5-litre engine.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED tail lamps

Roof rails

17-inch silver alloy wheels

Blacked out ORVMs Dual tone interior (Sangria red)

Panoramic sunroof

Perforated leather upholstery

LED interior lights Adaptive Cruise Control

6 way power adjustable driver seat

Rain sensing wipers

360 degree camera

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Digital key with bluetooth

Remote AC On/Off (automatic only)

Remote door lock/unlock

Push button start/stop with keyless entry 10.1-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

6 speakers

Steering mounted audio controls

6 speakers

iSmart connected car tech

Personal AI Assistant Lane Departure Warning and Prevention

Lane Keep Assist

Forward Collision Warning

Auto Emergency Braking (pedestrian also)

Intelligent Headlamp Control (Information mode, Intelligent mode and manual mode)

6 airbags (front, curtain and side)

Blind spot detection

Lane Change Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

ESP

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist

Traction control

Corner braking control

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

Disc brakes all around

What could have been better about the Astor’s Savvy Variant?

The Savvy variant is in fact the Sharp variant but with the ADAS features and red interior. MG could have distinguished it further by offering a dual tone exterior paint scheme or a different alloy wheel design. This would have made Savvy variant owners feel a bit more special, as anyone could recognise it as the top variant in one glance from the outside. There are straight up feature misses also like ventilated seats, a head-up display, wireless charging and ambient lighting. These are all features that the Astor’s rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer.

Variant Verdict Style Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money. Super Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium. Smart A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features. Sharp Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features. Savvy Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

Read More on : Astor Automatic