Variant Analysis: Is MG Astor’s Top-spec Savvy Variant The Right Variant For You?
Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:40 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor
We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Savvy variant of the MG Astor
At the time of Astor’s launch, its complete ADAS package was listed as part of an optional package on top of the Sharp variant. MG then introduced the Savvy variant as the one to offer all the ADAS tech on top of the comforts offered in the Sharp trim. It can only be had with an automatic transmission. Here’s a look at everything the Savvy variant brings to the table.
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre petrol CVT
|
1.3-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
MG Astor Savvy
|
Rs 15.78 lakh
|
Rs 17.38 lakh
Why should you consider buying the Savvy variant?
The Savvy variant offers all the ADAS features, unlike the previous Sharp variant. It also gets a dual tone interior that enhances the luxurious feel of the cabin. Go for the Savvy variant if you want the fully loaded experience and added safety of the MG Astor. Plus, it’s still more affordable than the top variants of its closest rivals, especially with the 1.5-litre engine.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
What could have been better about the Astor’s Savvy Variant?
The Savvy variant is in fact the Sharp variant but with the ADAS features and red interior. MG could have distinguished it further by offering a dual tone exterior paint scheme or a different alloy wheel design. This would have made Savvy variant owners feel a bit more special, as anyone could recognise it as the top variant in one glance from the outside. There are straight up feature misses also like ventilated seats, a head-up display, wireless charging and ambient lighting. These are all features that the Astor’s rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.
|
Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.
|
A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.
|
Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.
|
Savvy
|
Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.
Read More on : Astor Automatic
