Variant Analysis: Is The MG Astor’s Super Variant Worth Its Premium Over Base?
Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:38 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor
We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Super variant of the MG Astor
The Super variant is the second-from-base variant from the Astor. With the base variant offering such phenomenal value, one might have the same expectations from the Super variant. To find out if it is able to deliver on this front, we take an in-depth look at what it has to offer.
Variant
1.5-litre petrol manual
1.5-litre petrol CVT
Super
Rs 11.28 lakh
Rs 12.68 lakh
Stretch to Smart
Rs 12.98 lakh (Rs 1.7 lakh)
Rs 14.18 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh)
Why should you consider buying the Super variant?
With the Super variant, MG introduces the choice of a CVT transmission with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. It also has the distinction of being the least expensive automatic variant in the segment. The Super CVT offers the best value over the manual option, making it our recommended trim for this price. On top of that, you also get feature additions like alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, electronic parking brake and a reversing camera.
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Highlight features
Upgrade to Smart if you want
Why should you skip the Super variant?
The Astor Super variant isn’t worth stretching your budget as the Rs 1.5 lakh premium does not feel justified for the added features, especially for the manual. If you’re keen on getting a manual option, get the base variant and if you have scope to spend more, you should skip to the next Astor variant.
Variant
Verdict
Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.
Super
Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.
A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.
Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.
Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.
Read More on : MG Astor Automatic
