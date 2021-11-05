Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:38 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Super variant of the MG Astor

The Super variant is the second-from-base variant from the Astor. With the base variant offering such phenomenal value, one might have the same expectations from the Super variant. To find out if it is able to deliver on this front, we take an in-depth look at what it has to offer.

Variant 1.5-litre petrol manual 1.5-litre petrol CVT Super Rs 11.28 lakh Rs 12.68 lakh Stretch to Smart Rs 12.98 lakh (Rs 1.7 lakh) Rs 14.18 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh)

Why should you consider buying the Super variant?

With the Super variant, MG introduces the choice of a CVT transmission with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. It also has the distinction of being the least expensive automatic variant in the segment. The Super CVT offers the best value over the manual option, making it our recommended trim for this price. On top of that, you also get feature additions like alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, electronic parking brake and a reversing camera.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED tail lamps

Roof rails

17-inch silver alloy wheels LED interior lights Reversing camera

Front fog lamps with cornering assist 10.1-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

Steering mounted audio controls Electronic parking brake with auto hold (only for CVT)

2 airbags (front)

ESP

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist

Traction control

Corner braking control

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

Disc brakes all around Upgrade to Smart if you want Power folding blacked out ORVMs

Heated ORVMs Perforated leather upholstery

Rear parcel shelf 7-inch digital instrument cluster

Digital key with bluetooth

Remote AC On/Off (automatic only)

Remote door lock/unlock

Push button start/stop with keyless entry

Cruise control

Auto headlamps iSmart connected car tech

Personal AI Assistant 4 airbags (front and side)

Tyre pressure monitor (TPMS)

Why should you skip the Super variant?

The Astor Super variant isn’t worth stretching your budget as the Rs 1.5 lakh premium does not feel justified for the added features, especially for the manual. If you’re keen on getting a manual option, get the base variant and if you have scope to spend more, you should skip to the next Astor variant.

Variant Verdict Style Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money. Super Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium. Smart A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features. Sharp Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features. Savvy Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

