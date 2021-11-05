HomeNew CarsNewsVariant Analysis: Is The MG Astor’s Super Variant Worth Its Premium Over Base?
Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:38 AM

We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Super variant of the MG Astor

The Super variant is the second-from-base variant from the Astor. With the base variant offering such phenomenal value, one might have the same expectations from the Super variant. To find out if it is able to deliver on this front, we take an in-depth look at what it has to offer.

Super

Rs 11.28 lakh

Rs 12.68 lakh

Stretch to Smart

Rs 12.98 lakh (Rs 1.7 lakh)

Rs 14.18 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh)

Why should you consider buying the Super variant?

With the Super variant, MG introduces the choice of a CVT transmission with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. It also has the distinction of being the least expensive automatic variant in the segment. The Super CVT offers the best value over the manual option, making it our recommended trim for this price. On top of that, you also get feature additions like alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, electronic parking brake and a reversing camera.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED tail lamps

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch silver alloy wheels

  • LED interior lights

  • Reversing camera

  • Front fog lamps with cornering assist

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold (only for CVT)

  • 2 airbags (front)

  • ESP

  • ABS with EBD

  • Brake Assist

  • Traction control

  • Corner braking control

  • Hill hold control

  • Hill descent control

  • Disc brakes all around

Upgrade to Smart if you want

  • Power folding blacked out ORVMs

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Perforated leather upholstery

  • Rear parcel shelf

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Digital key with bluetooth

  • Remote AC On/Off (automatic only)

  • Remote door lock/unlock

  • Push button start/stop with keyless entry

  • Cruise control

  • Auto headlamps

  • iSmart connected car tech

  • Personal AI Assistant

  • 4 airbags (front and side)

  • Tyre pressure monitor (TPMS)

Why should you skip the Super variant?

The Astor Super variant isn’t worth stretching your budget as the Rs 1.5 lakh premium does not feel justified for the added features, especially for the manual. If you’re keen on getting a manual option, get the base variant and if you have scope to spend more, you should skip to the next Astor variant.

Style

Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.

Super

Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.

Smart

A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.

Sharp

Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.

Savvy

Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

