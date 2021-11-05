HomeNew CarsNewsVariant Analysis: Is Turbo Power The Only Reason To Buy MG Astor’s Smart Variant?
Variant Analysis: Is Turbo Power The Only Reason To Buy MG Astor’s Smart Variant?

Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:39 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Smart variant of the MG Astor

The Smart variant is the mid-spec variant of the Astor, and the entry variant for those looking at the more powerful turbo-petrol engine. MG is demanding a premium of over Rs 1.5 lakh here over the previous variant but are the features being added worth that increase? 

Variant

1.5-litre petrol manual

1.5-litre petrol CVT

1.3-litre turbo-petrol AT

Smart

Rs 12.98 lakh

Rs 14.18 lakh

Rs 15.88 lakh

Stretch to Sharp

Rs 13.98 lakh (Rs 1 lakh)

Rs 14.98 lakh (Rs 80,000)

Rs 16.78 lakh (Rs 90,000)

Why should you consider buying the Smart variant?

The Smart variant offers a tech-laden experience as you now get a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, a personal AI assistant robot and connected car tech. Go for the Smart variant if you want such technological features in your car. You also get added safety with 2 more airbags and a couple of more speakers as well. Lastly, the interior also feels more premium over lower variants as it is done up in leather and not fabric.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED tail lamps

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch silver alloy wheels

  • Blacked out ORVMs

  • Perforated leather upholstery

  • LED interior lights

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Digital key with bluetooth

  • Remote AC On/Off (automatic only)

  • Remote door lock/unlock

  • Push button start/stop with keyless entry

  • Cruise control

  • Auto headlamps

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold (automatic only)

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Intelligent headlights (manual mode only)

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • 6 speakers

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • iSmart connected car tech

  • Personal AI Assistant

  • 4 airbags (front and side)

  • ESP

  • ABS with EBD

  • Brake Assist

  • Traction control

  • Corner braking control

  • Hill hold control

  • Hill descent control

  • Disc brakes all around

Other features

    

  • Rear middle seat headrest

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Anti pinch feature on driver window

    

Upgrade to Sharp if you want

  • A more premium alloy wheel design

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 6 way power adjustable driver seat

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 360 degree camera

  

  • 6 airbags ( front, curtain and side)

  • Blind spot detection

  • Lane Change Assist

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Why should you skip the Smart variant?

If you want the full safety kit offered with the Astor, then we suggest you skip the Smart variant as it does not offer ADAS features or even a 360-degree camera. It also doesn’t get the panoramic sunroof and the power adjustable driver seat. For those premium comforts and features, we suggest you look at the next-in-line Sharp variant.

Variant

Verdict

Style

Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.

Super

Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.

Smart

A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.

Sharp

Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.

Savvy

Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

