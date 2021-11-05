Variant Analysis: Is Turbo Power The Only Reason To Buy MG Astor’s Smart Variant?
Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:39 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor
We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Smart variant of the MG Astor
The Smart variant is the mid-spec variant of the Astor, and the entry variant for those looking at the more powerful turbo-petrol engine. MG is demanding a premium of over Rs 1.5 lakh here over the previous variant but are the features being added worth that increase?
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre petrol manual
|
1.5-litre petrol CVT
|
1.3-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
Smart
|
Rs 12.98 lakh
|
Rs 14.18 lakh
|
Rs 15.88 lakh
|
Stretch to Sharp
|
Rs 13.98 lakh (Rs 1 lakh)
|
Rs 14.98 lakh (Rs 80,000)
|
Rs 16.78 lakh (Rs 90,000)
Why should you consider buying the Smart variant?
The Smart variant offers a tech-laden experience as you now get a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, a personal AI assistant robot and connected car tech. Go for the Smart variant if you want such technological features in your car. You also get added safety with 2 more airbags and a couple of more speakers as well. Lastly, the interior also feels more premium over lower variants as it is done up in leather and not fabric.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
Upgrade to Sharp if you want
|
|
|
|
Why should you skip the Smart variant?
If you want the full safety kit offered with the Astor, then we suggest you skip the Smart variant as it does not offer ADAS features or even a 360-degree camera. It also doesn’t get the panoramic sunroof and the power adjustable driver seat. For those premium comforts and features, we suggest you look at the next-in-line Sharp variant.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.
|
Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.
|
Smart
|
A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.
|
Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.
|
Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.
