We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Smart variant of the MG Astor

The Smart variant is the mid-spec variant of the Astor, and the entry variant for those looking at the more powerful turbo-petrol engine. MG is demanding a premium of over Rs 1.5 lakh here over the previous variant but are the features being added worth that increase?

Variant 1.5-litre petrol manual 1.5-litre petrol CVT 1.3-litre turbo-petrol AT Smart Rs 12.98 lakh Rs 14.18 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh Stretch to Sharp Rs 13.98 lakh (Rs 1 lakh) Rs 14.98 lakh (Rs 80,000) Rs 16.78 lakh (Rs 90,000)

Why should you consider buying the Smart variant?

The Smart variant offers a tech-laden experience as you now get a digital instrument cluster, cruise control, a personal AI assistant robot and connected car tech. Go for the Smart variant if you want such technological features in your car. You also get added safety with 2 more airbags and a couple of more speakers as well. Lastly, the interior also feels more premium over lower variants as it is done up in leather and not fabric.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED tail lamps

Roof rails

17-inch silver alloy wheels

Blacked out ORVMs Perforated leather upholstery

LED interior lights 7-inch digital instrument cluster

Digital key with bluetooth

Remote AC On/Off (automatic only)

Remote door lock/unlock

Push button start/stop with keyless entry

Cruise control

Auto headlamps

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Electronic parking brake with auto hold (automatic only)

Heated ORVMs

Intelligent headlights (manual mode only) 10.1-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

6 speakers

Steering mounted audio controls

iSmart connected car tech

Personal AI Assistant 4 airbags (front and side)

ESP

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist

Traction control

Corner braking control

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

Disc brakes all around Other features Rear middle seat headrest

Rear parcel tray

Anti pinch feature on driver window Upgrade to Sharp if you want A more premium alloy wheel design Panoramic sunroof 6 way power adjustable driver seat

Rain sensing wipers

360 degree camera 6 airbags ( front, curtain and side)

Blind spot detection

Lane Change Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Why should you skip the Smart variant?

If you want the full safety kit offered with the Astor, then we suggest you skip the Smart variant as it does not offer ADAS features or even a 360-degree camera. It also doesn’t get the panoramic sunroof and the power adjustable driver seat. For those premium comforts and features, we suggest you look at the next-in-line Sharp variant.

Variant Verdict Style Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money. Super Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium. Smart A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features. Sharp Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features. Savvy Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

