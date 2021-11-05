Variant Analysis: Can The MG Astor’s Base Style Variant Fulfill All Your Needs?
We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Style variant of the MG Astor
The entry-level Style variant of the MG Astor is only available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 5-speed manual. MG has loaded this variant with a long list of features despite its base-spec pricing. Take a detailed look at the variant below:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre manual
|
Style
|
Rs 9.78 lakh
|
Stretch to Super
|
Rs 11.28 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh)
Why should you consider buying the Style variant?
The Style variant offers good looks, many conveniences and a range of safety features for less than Rs 10 lakh. If you are not looking for an outright premium experience such as alloy wheels, LED interior lights and an electronic parking brake, and also don’t want the connected car tech and ADAS features that the Astor’s higher variants have to offer, then the Style variant is a great option.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to Super if you want
|
|
|
|
Why should you skip the Style variant?
The Style variant’s biggest miss is that it isn’t offered with an automatic transmission or the turbo-petrol engine. There are feature misses like alloy wheels and LED tail lamps as well, while the instrument cluster is also analogue with a small MID (multi-information display) in the middle. If features like these are a must for you, or if you want the best of what MG’s compact SUV has to offer, then you should look at higher variants of the Astor.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Style
|
Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.
|
Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.
|
A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.
|
Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.
|
Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.
