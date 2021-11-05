Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:38 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Style variant of the MG Astor

The entry-level Style variant of the MG Astor is only available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 5-speed manual. MG has loaded this variant with a long list of features despite its base-spec pricing. Take a detailed look at the variant below:

Variant 1.5-litre manual Style Rs 9.78 lakh Stretch to Super Rs 11.28 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh)

Why should you consider buying the Style variant?

The Style variant offers good looks, many conveniences and a range of safety features for less than Rs 10 lakh. If you are not looking for an outright premium experience such as alloy wheels, LED interior lights and an electronic parking brake, and also don’t want the connected car tech and ADAS features that the Astor’s higher variants have to offer, then the Style variant is a great option.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight Features LED headlamps

LED DRLs

16-inch steel wheels Fabric upholstery

Leather on dashboard

Leather wrapped steering wheel 3.5-inch MID

6 way manually adjustable driver seat

60:40 split rear seat

Remote keyless entry

Follow-me-home headlamps

Auto AC

PM 2.5 air filter

Rear AC vents

5 USB charging ports (front and rear)

12V power outlet

Steering modes

Tilt adjustable steering

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear wiper and washer 10.1-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

4 speakers

Steering mounted audio controls 2 airbags (front)

ESP

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist

Traction control

Corner braking control

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

Disc brakes all around

Rear parking sensors

Rear fog lamp

Speed sensing door lock

Impact sensing door unlock

Rear defogger Other features Body coloured ORVMs

Turn indicator on ORVM

Shark fin antenna Brushed metal finish on steering, air vents and door handles Adjustable headrests for rear passengers

Front armrest with storage

Rear armrest with cupholders

All four power windows

One touch up/down for driver window ISOFIX mounting points

3 point seatbelts for all passengers Upgrade to Super if you want LED tail lamps

Roof rails

17-inch silver alloy wheels LED interior lights Reversing camera

Front fog lamps with cornering assist Electronic parking brake with auto hold (only for CVT)

Why should you skip the Style variant?

The Style variant’s biggest miss is that it isn’t offered with an automatic transmission or the turbo-petrol engine. There are feature misses like alloy wheels and LED tail lamps as well, while the instrument cluster is also analogue with a small MID (multi-information display) in the middle. If features like these are a must for you, or if you want the best of what MG’s compact SUV has to offer, then you should look at higher variants of the Astor.

Variant Verdict Style Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money. Super Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium. Smart A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features. Sharp Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features. Savvy Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

Read More on : Astor Automatic