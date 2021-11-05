HomeNew CarsNewsVariant Analysis: Can The MG Astor’s Base Style Variant Fulfill All Your Needs?
English | हिंदी

Variant Analysis: Can The MG Astor’s Base Style Variant Fulfill All Your Needs?

Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:38 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

  • 7649 Views
  • Write a comment

We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Style variant of the MG Astor

The entry-level Style variant of the MG Astor is only available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 5-speed manual. MG has loaded this variant with a long list of features despite its base-spec pricing. Take a detailed look at the variant below:

Variant

1.5-litre manual

Style

Rs 9.78 lakh

Stretch to Super

Rs 11.28 lakh (Rs 1.5 lakh)

Why should you consider buying the Style variant?

The Style variant offers good looks, many conveniences and a range of safety features for less than Rs 10 lakh. If you are not looking for an outright premium experience such as alloy wheels, LED interior lights and an electronic parking brake, and also don’t want the connected car tech and ADAS features that the Astor’s higher variants have to offer, then the Style variant is a great option.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight Features

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Leather on dashboard

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • 3.5-inch MID

  • 6 way manually adjustable driver seat

  • 60:40 split rear seat

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Follow-me-home headlamps

  • Auto AC

  • PM 2.5 air filter

  • Rear AC vents

  • 5 USB charging ports (front and rear)

  • 12V power outlet

  • Steering modes

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 2 airbags (front)

  • ESP

  • ABS with EBD

  • Brake Assist

  • Traction control

  • Corner braking control

  • Hill hold control

  • Hill descent control

  • Disc brakes all around

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear fog lamp

  • Speed sensing door lock

  • Impact sensing door unlock

  • Rear defogger

Other features

  • Body coloured ORVMs

  • Turn indicator on ORVM

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Brushed metal finish on steering, air vents and door handles

  • Adjustable headrests for rear passengers

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear armrest with cupholders

  • All four power windows

  • One touch up/down for driver window

  

  • ISOFIX mounting points

  • 3 point seatbelts for all passengers

Upgrade to Super if you want

  • LED tail lamps

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch silver alloy wheels

  • LED interior lights

  • Reversing camera

  • Front fog lamps with cornering assist

  

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold (only for CVT)

Why should you skip the Style variant?

The Style variant’s biggest miss is that it isn’t offered with an automatic transmission or the turbo-petrol engine. There are feature misses like alloy wheels and LED tail lamps as well, while the instrument cluster is also analogue with a small MID (multi-information display) in the middle. If features like these are a must for you, or if you want the best of what MG’s compact SUV has to offer, then you should look at higher variants of the Astor.

Variant

Verdict

Style

Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.

Super

Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.

Smart

A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.

Sharp

Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.

Savvy

Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

Read More on : Astor Automatic

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on MG Astor

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience