Variant Analysis: Does MG Astor's Sharp Variant Impress With Its Basic ADAS Features?

Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:39 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Sharp variant of the MG Astor

The MG Astor’s Sharp variant offers everything you want from the top variant of a compact SUV but it only offers some of the ADAS features that the SUV boasts about. Let’s see if those few ADAS features are worth going for?

Variant

1.5-litre petrol manual

1.5-litre petrol CVT

1.3-litre turbo-petrol AT

Stretch to Sharp

Rs 13.98 lakh

Rs 14.98 lakh

Rs 16.78 lakh

Stretch to Savvy

NA

Rs 15.78 lakh (Rs 80,000)

Rs 17.38 lakh (Rs 60,000)

Why should you consider buying the Sharp variant?

 

The Sharp variant of the Astor is offering a panoramic sunroof, a power adjustable driver seat, rain sensing wipers, a 360 degree camera which puts it on par with the segment leaders. On top of that, it gets certain ADAS features to get an edge over the competition. If you are looking at the automatic models, the price premium feels justified as it is under a lakh over the manual. With this feature package, the Astor Sharp is a well-priced premium SUV that offers best value as an automatic.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • LED tail lamps

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch silver alloy wheels

  • Blacked out ORVMs

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Perforated leather upholstery

  • LED interior lights

  • 6 way power adjustable driver seat

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • 360 degree camera

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Digital key with bluetooth

  • Remote AC On/Off (automatic only)

  • Remote door lock/unlock

  • Push button start/stop with keyless entry

  • Cruise control

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto

  • Apple CarPlay

  • 6 speakers

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 6 speakers

  • iSmart connected car tech

  • Personal AI Assistant

  • 6 airbags (front, curtain and side)

  • Blind spot detection

  • Lane Change Assist

  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • ESP

  • ABS with EBD

  • Brake Assist

  • Traction control

  • Corner braking control

  • Hill hold control

  • Hill descent control

  • Disc brakes all around

Upgrade to Savvy if you want

  

  • Dual tone interior (Sangria red)

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  

  • Lane Departure Warning and Prevention

  • Lane Keep Assist

  • Forward Collision Warning

  • Auto Emergency Braking (pedestrian also)

  • Intelligent Headlamp Control (Information mode, Intelligent mode and manual mode

Why should you skip the Sharp variant?

If you want the full blown ADAS experience with everything the Astor has to offer, we recommend you skip the Sharp variant. If you go for the top-spec Savvy variant, you also get the Sangria red interior which transforms the Astor’s cabin into a more premium and snazzy space compared to other variants. Also, the additional features of the Sharp variant are not entirely necessary and you could settle for the previous trim if you’re already on a tight budget.

Variant

Verdict

Style

Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.

Super

Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.

Smart

A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.

Sharp

Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.

Savvy

Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

