Modified On Nov 05, 2021 11:39 AM By Dhruv for MG Astor

We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Sharp variant of the MG Astor

The MG Astor’s Sharp variant offers everything you want from the top variant of a compact SUV but it only offers some of the ADAS features that the SUV boasts about. Let’s see if those few ADAS features are worth going for?

Variant 1.5-litre petrol manual 1.5-litre petrol CVT 1.3-litre turbo-petrol AT Stretch to Sharp Rs 13.98 lakh Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 16.78 lakh Stretch to Savvy NA Rs 15.78 lakh (Rs 80,000) Rs 17.38 lakh (Rs 60,000)

Why should you consider buying the Sharp variant?

The Sharp variant of the Astor is offering a panoramic sunroof, a power adjustable driver seat, rain sensing wipers, a 360 degree camera which puts it on par with the segment leaders. On top of that, it gets certain ADAS features to get an edge over the competition. If you are looking at the automatic models, the price premium feels justified as it is under a lakh over the manual. With this feature package, the Astor Sharp is a well-priced premium SUV that offers best value as an automatic.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED tail lamps

Roof rails

17-inch silver alloy wheels

Blacked out ORVMs Panoramic sunroof

Perforated leather upholstery

LED interior lights 6 way power adjustable driver seat

Rain sensing wipers

360 degree camera

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Digital key with bluetooth

Remote AC On/Off (automatic only)

Remote door lock/unlock

Push button start/stop with keyless entry

Cruise control 10.1-inch touchscreen

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay

6 speakers

Steering mounted audio controls

6 speakers

iSmart connected car tech

Personal AI Assistant 6 airbags (front, curtain and side)

Blind spot detection

Lane Change Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

ESP

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist

Traction control

Corner braking control

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

Disc brakes all around Upgrade to Savvy if you want Dual tone interior (Sangria red) Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Warning and Prevention

Lane Keep Assist

Forward Collision Warning

Auto Emergency Braking (pedestrian also)

Intelligent Headlamp Control (Information mode, Intelligent mode and manual mode

Why should you skip the Sharp variant?

If you want the full blown ADAS experience with everything the Astor has to offer, we recommend you skip the Sharp variant. If you go for the top-spec Savvy variant, you also get the Sangria red interior which transforms the Astor’s cabin into a more premium and snazzy space compared to other variants. Also, the additional features of the Sharp variant are not entirely necessary and you could settle for the previous trim if you’re already on a tight budget.

Variant Verdict Style Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money. Super Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium. Smart A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features. Sharp Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features. Savvy Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.

Read More on : MG Astor Automatic