Variant Analysis: Does MG Astor’s Sharp Variant Impress With Its Basic ADAS Features?
We break down the pros, cons and reasons to buy (or skip) the Sharp variant of the MG Astor
The MG Astor’s Sharp variant offers everything you want from the top variant of a compact SUV but it only offers some of the ADAS features that the SUV boasts about. Let’s see if those few ADAS features are worth going for?
Variant
1.5-litre petrol manual
1.5-litre petrol CVT
1.3-litre turbo-petrol AT
Stretch to Sharp
Rs 13.98 lakh
Rs 14.98 lakh
Rs 16.78 lakh
Stretch to Savvy
NA
Rs 15.78 lakh (Rs 80,000)
Rs 17.38 lakh (Rs 60,000)
Why should you consider buying the Sharp variant?
The Sharp variant of the Astor is offering a panoramic sunroof, a power adjustable driver seat, rain sensing wipers, a 360 degree camera which puts it on par with the segment leaders. On top of that, it gets certain ADAS features to get an edge over the competition. If you are looking at the automatic models, the price premium feels justified as it is under a lakh over the manual. With this feature package, the Astor Sharp is a well-priced premium SUV that offers best value as an automatic.
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and convenience
Infotainment
Safety
Highlight features
Upgrade to Savvy if you want
Why should you skip the Sharp variant?
If you want the full blown ADAS experience with everything the Astor has to offer, we recommend you skip the Sharp variant. If you go for the top-spec Savvy variant, you also get the Sangria red interior which transforms the Astor’s cabin into a more premium and snazzy space compared to other variants. Also, the additional features of the Sharp variant are not entirely necessary and you could settle for the previous trim if you’re already on a tight budget.
Variant
Verdict
Super-loaded for a base variant. Offers excellent value-for-money.
Buy if you are looking for an automatic on a budget. Manual variant not worth the premium.
A good tech package but lacks the high-end cutting edge features.
Sharp
Justifies its premium but doesn’t offer any must-have features.
Buy for the full blown ADAS experience and added safety features.
