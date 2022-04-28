Modified On Apr 28, 2022 05:16 PM By CarDekho for Toyota Glanza

The 2 millionth unit sold by the Japanese manufacturer was the facelifted Glanza

Toyota has garnered 2 million cumulative sales since its inception in India. The facelifted Glanza, bought by a customer in Kerala this month, was the 2 millionth unit sold by the carmaker.

Toyota currently has a whole host of vehicles, spanning various body styles in its portfolio. They include the Innova Crysta, Vellfire (both are MPVs) and SUVs such as the Fortuner and Urban Cruiser.

There is only a single sedan and hatchback on offer, respectively, the Camry and Glanza, while the Japanese carmaker recently added the Hilux pickup truck to its line-up in India.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Clocks Two Million Cumulative Wholesales in India

Expresses gratitude to 2 million happy customers in India

28th April, Bangalore- Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the company has achieved a significant milestone of two million cumulative wholesale units, ever since its inception in India. The company registered this feat in April 2022, while handing over the Cool New Glanza as the 2 millionth vehicle from its dealership, Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala.

Over the years TKM has continued to expand its world-class lineup to provide a wide range of options, tailored to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers. While cult offerings like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have fortified the brand’s dominance in the MPV & SUV segments, new launches like the Urban Cruiser and the Glanza have further reinforced Toyota’s commitment to India. The recently launched Legender has also carved a special place for itself and has become a flagship model in the SUV segment.

The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have been a runaway success for TKM, witnessing sustained sales as they generate tremendous interest in their respective segments & contributing to a newer set of younger customers. Both the products have helped TKM garner young-millennial customers who are not only seeking exceptional automobile ownership experience, but also the best balance of economically viable options.

Toyota’s self-charging vehicles, Camry hybrid and the uber luxurious Vellfire, have won hearts across customers by setting new standards of luxury and green mobility. Furthermore, the Camry Hybrid has created a niche for itself ever since its launch in India in 2013, being the first locally manufactured strong self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India.

The continued product refreshments across models have undoubtedly helped Toyota retain customers and orders. Furthermore, TKM customers have also availed comprehensive “Best in Class” ownership experience, through the specially designed value-added service programs such as Express Maintenance 60 (EM60), Q Service, Extended Warranty & Service Packages (SMILES).

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “We are thrilled that 2 million customers trust Toyota for their mobility needs. In this journey towards 2 million happy customers, we have come a long way. Over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a solid foundation of renowned Quality, Durability, and Reliability (QDR) and we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering ‘Mass Happiness to All’.

With changing times, we have innovated to make Toyota products and services more accessible than ever before. The virtual showrooms and increased footprints have taken us closer to our customers across regions, thanks to the unrelenting support and commitment of our supplier & dealer partners and most importantly all our employees. We thank our customers for their patronage, and we will continue to strive towards our commitment to providing an awesome experience.” he concluded.

Over the last two decades, Toyota has strengthened its capability with dealer partners to enable them to cater effectively to the increasing demand for personal mobility. Currently, the company is accessible through the 419-dealer network/ touchpoints in the country spanning traditional and newer emerging markets.

TKM remains committed to effectively contribute towards ‘Make in India’ initiative and is passionate and committed to build a self-reliant and globally competitive value chain through tremendous efforts and investment on human development and processes. The company is also water self-reliant and is aspiring to move towards creating a cleaner and greener future.

As pioneers of electrified technologies, TKM continues to focus on mass electrification by encouraging localization of electrified vehicle parts.

Similarly, TKM has also successfully applied its strong points and learnings to build a stable, sustainable and competitive local supply chain. The company has consistently worked towards increasing the supplier base through localization, thereby empowering the local suppliers to transform into world-class manufacturers promising quality and cost at par with global standards.

Furthermore, all initiatives at the plant are designed to bring down the environmental impacts and achieve water sustainability goal, the company has adopted various novel processes to reduce freshwater consumption and enhance water efficiency. Recently, TKM has set new benchmark by reaching 100% Renewable Energy sources in its plant at Bidadi.

Moving forward, TKM’s aim is to expand footprints with special focus on Tier II & III markets. Following the philosophy of ‘Mass Happiness to All’, Toyota aims to cater to their customers with an enhanced product portfolio, legendary sales & service experience and yield the benefits of value-added services.

