Toyota Glanza Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:53 AM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

The facelifted hatchback gets new base-spec and mid-spec trims, making a total of four trims on sale

Toyota has launched the facelifted Glanza with a refreshed design, new features, new engine, and an updated suspension setup. The updated hatchback now retails from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). All the updates are in line with the recently facelifted Baleno. However, this time, their exterior and interior styling are slightly different.

The Glanza is now available in four trims: E (New), S (New), G, and V. Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first.

Engine 1.2-litre petrol Power 90PS Torque 113Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT Claimed fuel efficiency 22.35kmpl (MT), 22.94kmpl (AMT)

The Glanza comes with the the latest K-series 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, rated at 90PS and 113Nm. The engine loses out on mild-hybrid technology which was seen on the pre-facelift model, but gains the idle start-stop system. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT, the latter replacing the pre facelift’s CVT unit. The Glanza is one of the most fuel efficient hatchbacks in its segment.

Dimensions LxWxH 3990mm x 1745mm x 1500mm Wheelbase 2520mm Bootspace 318 litres

Compared to the pre-facelift model, the new one is slightly shorter in terms of length and height. Even the boot space has shrunk by 21 litres.

Toyota is offering the facelifted Glanza in five colours: Sporting Red, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Insta Blue, and Café White.

Here’s the variant wise pricing of the hatchback:

Variant 1.2-litre Petrol MT 1.2-litre Petrol AMT E Rs 6.39 lakh S Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh G Rs 8.24 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh V Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.69 lakh

So, here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant.

Variant Verdict E Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize. S Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but the premium feels steep. G Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features. V Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without.

