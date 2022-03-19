Toyota Glanza Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Glanza Variants Explained: Which Variant Should You Buy?

Modified On Mar 19, 2022 09:53 AM

The facelifted hatchback gets new base-spec and mid-spec trims, making a total of four trims on sale

toyota glanza

Toyota has launched the facelifted Glanza with a refreshed design, new features, new engine, and an updated suspension setup. The updated hatchback now retails from Rs 6.39 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). All the updates are in line with the recently facelifted Baleno. However, this time, their exterior and interior styling are slightly different. 

The Glanza is now available in four trims: E (New), S (New), G, and V. Before diving into the variant details, let’s check out its specifications first. 

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

Power

90PS

Torque

113Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

Claimed fuel efficiency

22.35kmpl (MT), 22.94kmpl (AMT)

toyota glanza

The Glanza comes with the the latest K-series 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine, rated at 90PS and 113Nm. The engine loses out on mild-hybrid technology which was seen on the pre-facelift model, but gains the idle start-stop system. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT, the latter replacing the pre facelift’s CVT unit. The Glanza is one of the most fuel efficient hatchbacks in its segment. 

Dimensions

LxWxH

3990mm x 1745mm x 1500mm

Wheelbase

2520mm

Bootspace

318 litres

Compared to the pre-facelift model, the new one is slightly shorter in terms of length and height. Even the boot space has shrunk by 21 litres. 

toyota glanza

Toyota is offering the facelifted Glanza in five colours: Sporting Red, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Insta Blue, and Café White. 

Here’s the variant wise pricing of the hatchback: 

Variant

1.2-litre Petrol MT

1.2-litre Petrol AMT

E

Rs 6.39 lakh

  

S

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.79 lakh

G

Rs 8.24 lakh

Rs 8.74 lakh

V

Rs 9.19 lakh

Rs 9.69 lakh

So, here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For a detailed insight, just click on the desired variant. 

Variant

Verdict

E

Covers most of the basics and worth considering on a tight budget with plans to accessorize.

S

Gets a few more basic comforts and choice of an AMT but  the premium feels steep.

G

Our recommended variant. Gets all the necessary safety, styling, and convenience features. 

V

Gets a 360-degree camera, heads-up display and other cool features, but nothing you can’t live without. 

Read More on : Toyota Glanza AMT

