Top SUVs Under Rs 20 Lakh With The Most Loaded Base Variants Providing The Best Value In 2026

Buying an SUV in India no longer means settling for bare-bones equipment if you opt for the base variant. Over the last few years, carmakers have significantly upgraded entry-level trims to appeal to value-conscious buyers who want modern infotainment, strong safety credentials and everyday comfort without stepping into higher variants. As a result, several SUVs under Rs 20 lakh now offer surprisingly well-loaded base versions that feel far from basic.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the best SUVs under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) with the most loaded base variants. We have curated this list by focusing on the necessary safety features, infotainment packages, and the cars that offer some feel-good features right from the entry-level trim.

Find out your best pick below:

Skoda Kushaq Facelift

Price: Yet to be announced (Expected- From Rs 10.5 lakh)

The Skoda Kushaq is a strong example of how a base variant can still feel premium and well thought out. Known for its solid build quality and European driving dynamics, the recently revealed Kushaq facelift’s entry-level trim offers a surprisingly complete experience. Pre-launch bookings are already open for the Skoda SUV, ahead of its launch in the coming days.

*Image used is of the top-variant for reference

Right from the base variant, you get 16-inch alloy wheels, a single-pane sunroof, LED headlamps and tail lamps, an automatic control panel, sweeping LED turn indicators, automatic wipers, a rear wiper and washer, a 7-inch infotainment system, and a rear defogger. What’s impressive is that you get an infotainment system and necessary safety features, some of which are usually offered with the higher variants. To satisfy the buyer, the addition of a single-pane sunroof is also a welcome feature.

Other safety features like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS and hill-hold assist are also offered as standard. To know more about the facelifted Kushaq, check out this story.

2026 Kia Seltos

Price: Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia has not gone all out by offering high-end features like ventilated rear seats with the new Seltos, but they have loaded the lower variants, thereby creating a value-for-money SUV.

From the base variant itself, the Seltos comes equipped with LED DRLs and LED headlamps, giving it a contemporary look, while 16-inch steel wheels with covers, a shark-fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler add to its SUV appeal. You also get practical features like a centre armrest with storage and height adjustment for the front seat, ensuring decent comfort levels for both daily commutes and longer drives.

Technology is another strong suit of the Seltos base variant. It features a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, paired with a six-speaker audio setup. Convenience features such as keyless entry, push-button start-stop, tilt and telescopic steering add to the value proposition.

On the safety front, Kia has ensured that the base Seltos does not cut corners. It comes equipped with six airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and all-wheel disc brakes. Additional safety features such as a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera with guidelines and ISOFIX child seat anchorages are also offered.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Price: Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Mahindra XUV 7XO takes the idea of a feature-rich base variant to an entirely new level, making a strong statement in the midsize SUV space. The XUV 7XO’s entry-level trim feels anything but basic, especially when you consider the sheer number of features on offer straight from the base variant.

In terms of exterior features, you get LED projector headlamps paired with LED DRLs, along with LED taillamps, flush-fitted door handles, a shark-fin antenna, roof rails and a roof-mounted spoiler right from the base-spec trim.

The best thing about the XUV 7XO’s interior is that you get the triple-screen dashboard right from the AX variant. This includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system and an additional 12.3-inch touchscreen for the co-passenger. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are offered as standard, paired with a six-speaker audio system and connected car technology. Features such as push-button start-stop and cruise control further elevate the experience.

Safety has clearly been a priority for Mahindra, even at the base level. The XUV 7XO comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control as standard. It also gets ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors and height-adjustable front seatbelts, making it a well-rounded and family-friendly offering.

Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

Arguably, the most sought-after subcompact SUV, Hyundai Venue, received a new generation update towards the end of 2025. With the update, Hyundai really improved the lower-end variants of the SUV, offering some necessary features right from the base trim.

*Image used is of the top-variant for reference

Priced at around Rs 8 lakh, Hyundai has made sure that the HX2 variant can actually be considered. It comes with LED DRLs, which look premium at this price range. The most important feature in the cabin is the 10.25-inch infotainment system, which now also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Making the deal even sweeter, you also get steering-mounted controls and 4 speakers.

What really impresses is that there is no compromise in terms of safety. The Venue base variant gets features like six airbags as standard, along with ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and hill start assist. Additional safety features such as seatbelt reminders for all seats, three-point seatbelts for every occupant, rear parking sensors, front-wheel disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat anchorages add to its family-friendly appeal.

Maruti Victoris

Price: Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Ever since its debut, the Maruti Victoris has gained a significant number of buyers in the segment. Positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in Maruti’s lineup, the Victoris is sold via the Arena dealership network and is available in four broad trims, with the LXi serving as the entry point.

*Image used is of the top-variant for reference

Priced at Rs 10.5 lakh for the petrol-manual variant (Rs 11.5 lakh for CNG), the LXi does not feel barebones. On the outside, it gets halogen headlights, a chrome strip connecting the headlamps, 17-inch steel wheels with covers, black ORVMs with turn indicators, and a silver-finished skid plate.

Step inside, and the cabin feels better equipped than typical Maruti base variants of the past. The LXi gets a black and ivory dual-tone theme with silver and piano black inserts, fabric upholstery, adjustable headrests for all seats, and a front centre armrest. At the rear, you get 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, a 60:40 split-folding bench, and a rear armrest with cupholders.

Feature highlights include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, and a dual-speaker setup.

Safety is a strong suit, with six airbags, ESC, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts, and a rear defogger offered as standard.

Powering the LXi is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech producing 103 PS (88 PS in CNG), paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. Higher variants also get the option of an automatic transmission, AWD, and even a strong-hybrid option.

