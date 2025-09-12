Maruti Victoris LXi Base Variant Explained In 10 Images

Even after being the base variant, Maruti has given it sufficient styling and feature touches, including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, to make it seem like a well-packaged offering

Ever since the Maruti Victoris SUV debuted, it has generated a lot of buzz online and even among new car buyers. It is a new compact SUV that will be sold via Maruti’s Arena chain of showrooms, and will be positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in the carmaker’s SUV lineup. Maruti will be offering it in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. In this story, let’s check out its base-spec LXi variant in 10 images:

Front

Given its positioning in the variant lineup, the LXi comes with some basic touches such as halogen headlights and halogen positioning lamps. It also misses out on all-LED projector headlights and even fog lamps. The LXi variant has a chrome strip running from one headlight cluster to the other while featuring the Suzuki logo in the centre. Lower down, you can notice that it gets a silver-finished skid plate housed in the chunky-looking black bumper.

Side

The LXi variant of the SUV is provided with blacked-out outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) featuring turn indicators, 17-inch steel wheels with covers, and black door handles. It’s also from this angle that the chunky body cladding and muscular wheel arches become more noticeable. That said, one of the features missing on this trim is roof rails due to the LXi variant’s positioning in the lineup.

Rear

While the Victoris has a connected tail light setup, the central piece here does not feature illumination as seen on the higher-spec variants. Other prominent characteristics at the back include the ‘Victoris’ moniker, the Suzuki logo and the mild-hybrid badge, as well as the silver-finished skid plate. Being the base-spec variant, Maruti has not equipped the LXi trim with either a wiper or a washer at the rear.

Interior

If you have seen Maruti cars over the years, you would know how stripped-down versions the base-spec variants usually have been, both inside and out. Thankfully, Maruti has chosen to offer more than just the very basics for the Victoris on the inside of the base-spec LXi variant to make it a decent-looking cabin and it even flaunts some honeycomb-like pattern trims on the dashboard and door pads.

It gets a Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme with multiple silver accents. Maruti is also providing it with piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads, black fabric seat upholstery, and adjustable headrests for all seats. You will also notice a front centre armrest with storage and a new 3-spoke steering wheel with integrated controls, a first on any Maruti car.

At the back, it not only gets adjustable headrests for all three passengers, but Maruti has also given it 3-point seatbelts for each occupant. There’s also a 60:40 split-folding functionality for the rear seats, AC vents for the rear occupants, and a rear armrest with cupholders.

In terms of features, the Victoris LXi packs a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Other equipment on offer includes push-button start/stop, a dual-speaker setup, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, and a cabin air filter.

One area where Maruti hasn’t skimped on equipping the Victoris well with features is the safety department. The Victoris is loaded with six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP), hill-hold assist, traction control system, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear defogger as standard.

Powertrain Choices

Although the Victoris has a choice of three engines, with plenty of transmission options, its base-spec LXi variant is offered with just two engine-gearbox combinations. Your first choice is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild hybrid tech (103 PS/ 137 Nm) mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD). The other is the same engine with an optional CNG kit, wherein the powertrain’s output produces 88 PS and 121.5 Nm. It also comes with a 5-speed MT and a FWD setup.

Expected Price And Rivals

The Maruti Victoris, which is expected to go on sale sometime around Diwali 2025, could have a starting price tag of Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as a competitor to the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Curvv, MG Astor, and Citroen Basalt.

