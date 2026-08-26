2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Explained In 14 Images: A Plug-in Hybrid SUV With Over 1,100 km Claimed Range!

JSW MG Motor launched the new Hector Tomahawk PHEV with an all-new powertrain option: a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The Hector Tomahawk will be available in two versions. The EV and PHEV. The Hector Tomahawk PHEV is launched with a starting price of Rs 25.69 lakh ex-showroom onwards. The Hector Tomahawk is based heavily on the Wuling Starlight 560 sold in many Asian markets. While it looks very similar, let’s explore in detail what we get here in India.

Exterior

Front

The new Hector Tomahawk PHEV draws nothing from the MG Hector we know. While it is a similar category of car design-wise, the look and under the skin are completely different. The new Hector Tomahawk PHEV looks more substantial in comparison to the ICE Hector and Hector Plus we know.

The dual, horizontally stacked LED DRLs are almost H-shaped and give it a distinct identity.

Notice the MG badge is backlit. This is a growing trend in cars nowadays.

The front bumper looks muscular thanks to the thick body coloured accents surrounding the air curtains.

One of the biggest differences between this and the EV is the grille. This has the typical ICE grille, which lets in air for the engine sitting inside.

The lower half of the bumper has a chunky faux dark silver skid plate which gives it the SUV design characteristic.

Side

The side profile has the typical SUV silhouette. The tall profile and the large windows give it the typical 7-seater SUV look.

Only the PHEV gets this Turquoise Green with a Pearl-White roof colour combination.

There is a tasteful amount of chrome, which includes the bottom of the window line that extends to the D-pillar.

The blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars, along with the chunky roof rails, give the Hector Tomahawk PHEV a sporty look.

One of the easiest ways to distinguish the EV and the PHEV is the design of the 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Rear

The LED tail lamps mimic the design theme of the LED DRLs up front.

The tall rear profile has the typical big SUV look thanks to the flat rear shape.

The MG logo is not backlit here.

The large rear spoiler and the silver accent trim on the back add a sporty character to what is overall a simplistic rear profile.

Dimensions: Length: 4845mm / Width: 2130mm / Height: 1770mm / Wheelbase: 2810mm

Colour Options

The Hector Homahawk PHEV is available in a total of seven colour options: Aurora Silver, Shadow Gold, Celadon Blue, Pearl White, Turquoise Green and Starry Black.

Do not that the dual-tone colour option includes Turquoise Green with a Pearl White roof. This is exclusive to the PHEV model.

Interior

Step inside and you will find a simplistic interior and a large touchscreen that grabs attention.

The two-spoke steering looks simplistic and is also not too busy with buttons.

The driver also gets a floating digital display.

There is a decent amount of storage space around the cabin, with two wireless charging slots to rest your phone on.

The ambient lighting strips are placed neatly and are not too flashy.

There is a generous amount of space in the cabin with an upright seating position.

Thanks to the panoramic sunroof, large window openings and the generous space, this is a good place for the family crowd.

The ambient lighting is also included along the length of the long touchscreen.

Notice the rear windows also have retractable sun blinds.

The door handles and window switches have a metallic finish.

Space in the third row is typical of 7-seater SUVs. Most suitable only for small children.

There are also neatly placed windows for the third-row passengers.

Features And Safety

The MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV is packed with a good list of features, including a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system. The driver gets an 8.8-inch digital display as well.

More highlighted features include powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, connected car technology, wireless phone chargers and auto climate control.

The safety kit includes ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes with one powertrain option. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 20.5 kWh battery, capable of charging up to 25 kW with DC fast charging. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Battery Pack 20.5 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power (Engine + Motor) 102 PS + 201 PS Torque (Engine + Motor) 125 Nm + 237 Nm Transmission DHT Claimed Range (EV only)^ 115 km Claimed Range (Combined)^ 1100 km

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, ^As per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2

Price And Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV will come on sale by November this year with a starting price of Rs 25.70 lakh ex-showroom onwards.

While this is the first of its kind in the mass market in India, the closest rivals include the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Jeep Meridian.

On the EV front, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV would go against the Mahindra XEV 9S and its sibling, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV.

CarDekho Says…

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV, though being one of a kind in the price segment, also carries a distinct look of its own. It will be interesting to see how the new powertrain option is going to be accepted in the market.

We are waiting for more hybrid options coming from manufacturers like Kia and Hyundai, Maruti and Mahindra. Hopefully, a new hybrid era will take off in the coming year. Until then, the taste of plug-in hybrids will be known thanks to MG introducing one to the mass market.