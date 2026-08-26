All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    This Is How The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Looks In 21 Real-life Images

    A three-row eSUV with 500+ km of range now in the stables of JSW MG Motor India

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 26, 2026 18:10 IST
    info icon
    Published OnAug 26, 2026 18:06 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 26, 2026 18:10 IST
    17.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    JSW MG Motor India took the wraps off the Hector Tomahawk EV and launched it at a price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). And for this price, you get one of the few three-row eSUVs on the market with a lot of technology, smart styling and a long-range battery. If you were curious about this new offering, here is a closer look at it in 21 images:

    Exterior

    • Opting against the radical and futuristic styling of other MG EVs, the Hector Tomahawk EV takes a more contemporary and classy approach in its styling.

    • The front-end looks clean with elements like a slim blanked-off grille with textured chrome inserts and an illuminated logo.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • Flanking this are large rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs that form an essential part of the Hector Tomahawk EV’s personality.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • You also have a shapely bumper below with air vents on either side to improve aerodynamics, and a chrome-studded lower air dam.

    • From the side profile, the eSUV gets a boxy silhouette and large windows, which give it a conventional look.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • You also have pull-type door handles, which go against the recent trend of flush-fit units.

    • It also gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with red brake callipers for a sporty look.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • The rear-end looks simple too with wraparound LED taillamps, a chunky silver skid plate and a large roof spoiler being notable elements.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Colour Options:

    MG is offering 7 different colour options with the Hector Tomahawk EV called Starry Black, Khakhi Green, Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Pearl White and Shadow Blue. You can check them out in detail, along with their variant-wise split here.

    Interior

    • Inside, the minimalistic theme is continued with most functions being integrated into the central display.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV comes with a light brown and black theme that keeps things bright and airy.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • There are soft-touch materials on most touchpoints inside, including the dashboard, doorpads, armrest and even the steering wheel.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • The driver's seat gets 6-way power adjustment, while the co-driver has to do with 4-way power adjustment. However, both front seats get a ventilated function.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • It also gets a centre console finished in light brown with numerous storage spaces, as the gear selector is present on the steering column.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • A two-spoke steering wheel is also present with controls on either spoke for audio, calling and navigating the instrument cluster menus.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • The rear seat offers a spacious experience, and occupants are pampered with a panoramic sunroof, dedicated AC vents, a centre armrest with cupholders and window sunshades for privacy.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Features

    • In terms of features, the Hector Tomahawk EV is very well-equipped.

    • Infotainment duties are handled by a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is paired with a 10-speaker Infinity sound system.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    • You also get comfort and convenience features like automatic climate control, 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, connected car technology, powered and ventilated front seats and drive modes.

    • There are some small but interesting features on offer like a ‘Pet Mode’ that allows you to adjust the temperature and display a message on the screen, and an in-built Karaoke system.

    Safety

    • Safety is taken care of with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake (EPB) and a 360-degree camera.

    • The top variant also gets a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite with equipment like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Jam Assist (TJA).

    • The Hector Tomahawk EV has not been tested by Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP yet.

    Powertrain

    The Hector Tomahawk EV is based on MG’s ADAPT platform, and is powered by a fully electric powertrain. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Battery Pack

    69.2 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    517 km

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    8.2 seconds

    Furthermore, it gets 90 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 30 percent to 80 percent in just 35 minutes. It also features a V2H (Vehicle-to-home) function that can power your home during power cuts.

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Price & Rivals

    MG is offering the eSUV in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom). There is also a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) programme on offer with prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km. You can check out its full price list here

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    The Hector Tomahawk EV rivals the Mahindra XEV 9S and the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It may also be considered an alternative to electric 7-seater MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and VinFast VF MPV 7.

    CarDekho Says…

    The new Hector Tomahawk EV is here, and with three rows of seats, plenty of features, classy styling and a super competitive price, it will give a tough fight to the Mahindra XEV 9S, which has so far dominated this underserved segment. Another factor that might help it climb up the sales charts is its overall conservative personality, with a strong focus on the fundamentals. Now that all details of the electric SUV are out, all that remains to be seen is how it climbs the sales charts.

    Do you like the Hector Tomahawk EV’s styling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! 

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Ved
    Ved
    • Instagram
    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

    Write your Comment on MG Hector Tomahawk EV

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    This Is How The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Looks In 21 Real-life Images
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience