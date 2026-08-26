This Is How The 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Looks In 21 Real-life Images

JSW MG Motor India took the wraps off the Hector Tomahawk EV and launched it at a price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). And for this price, you get one of the few three-row eSUVs on the market with a lot of technology, smart styling and a long-range battery. If you were curious about this new offering, here is a closer look at it in 21 images:

Exterior

Opting against the radical and futuristic styling of other MG EVs, the Hector Tomahawk EV takes a more contemporary and classy approach in its styling.

The front-end looks clean with elements like a slim blanked-off grille with textured chrome inserts and an illuminated logo.

Flanking this are large rectangular LED headlamps with DRLs that form an essential part of the Hector Tomahawk EV’s personality.

You also have a shapely bumper below with air vents on either side to improve aerodynamics, and a chrome-studded lower air dam.

From the side profile, the eSUV gets a boxy silhouette and large windows, which give it a conventional look.

You also have pull-type door handles, which go against the recent trend of flush-fit units.

It also gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with red brake callipers for a sporty look.

The rear-end looks simple too with wraparound LED taillamps, a chunky silver skid plate and a large roof spoiler being notable elements.

Colour Options: MG is offering 7 different colour options with the Hector Tomahawk EV called Starry Black, Khakhi Green, Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Pearl White and Shadow Blue. You can check them out in detail, along with their variant-wise split here.

Interior

Inside, the minimalistic theme is continued with most functions being integrated into the central display.

The Hector Tomahawk EV comes with a light brown and black theme that keeps things bright and airy.

There are soft-touch materials on most touchpoints inside, including the dashboard, doorpads, armrest and even the steering wheel.

The driver's seat gets 6-way power adjustment, while the co-driver has to do with 4-way power adjustment. However, both front seats get a ventilated function.

It also gets a centre console finished in light brown with numerous storage spaces, as the gear selector is present on the steering column.

A two-spoke steering wheel is also present with controls on either spoke for audio, calling and navigating the instrument cluster menus.

The rear seat offers a spacious experience, and occupants are pampered with a panoramic sunroof, dedicated AC vents, a centre armrest with cupholders and window sunshades for privacy.

Features

In terms of features, the Hector Tomahawk EV is very well-equipped.

Infotainment duties are handled by a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is paired with a 10-speaker Infinity sound system.

You also get comfort and convenience features like automatic climate control, 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, connected car technology, powered and ventilated front seats and drive modes.

There are some small but interesting features on offer like a ‘Pet Mode’ that allows you to adjust the temperature and display a message on the screen, and an in-built Karaoke system.

Safety

Safety is taken care of with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic parking brake (EPB) and a 360-degree camera.

The top variant also gets a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite with equipment like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) and Traffic Jam Assist (TJA).

The Hector Tomahawk EV has not been tested by Bharat NCAP or Global NCAP yet.

Powertrain

The Hector Tomahawk EV is based on MG’s ADAPT platform, and is powered by a fully electric powertrain. Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 517 km Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 8.2 seconds

Furthermore, it gets 90 kW DC fast charging capabilities, which can top up the battery from 30 percent to 80 percent in just 35 minutes. It also features a V2H (Vehicle-to-home) function that can power your home during power cuts.

Price & Rivals

MG is offering the eSUV in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom). There is also a BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) programme on offer with prices starting at Rs 13.99 lakh + Rs 4.9 per km. You can check out its full price list here.

The Hector Tomahawk EV rivals the Mahindra XEV 9S and the upcoming Tata Safari EV. It may also be considered an alternative to electric 7-seater MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis EV and VinFast VF MPV 7.

CarDekho Says…

The new Hector Tomahawk EV is here, and with three rows of seats, plenty of features, classy styling and a super competitive price, it will give a tough fight to the Mahindra XEV 9S, which has so far dominated this underserved segment. Another factor that might help it climb up the sales charts is its overall conservative personality, with a strong focus on the fundamentals. Now that all details of the electric SUV are out, all that remains to be seen is how it climbs the sales charts.

Do you like the Hector Tomahawk EV’s styling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!