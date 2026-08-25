2026 JSW MG Hector Tomahawk Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect?

JSW MG Motor has been finding its way through the Indian automotive industry, with products such as the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. Now, after a long time, the Hector brand is set to add another SUV, an electric avatar known as the Hector Tomahawk.

The Hector Tomahawk, based on the Wuling Starlight 560, will be unveiled tomorrow in India and enter the seven-seater electric SUV space. But what equipment and battery will it have? Let’s find out:

Design

The Hector Tomahawk, upfront, is expected to have an all-new face with sleek-looking LED headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs, a closed-off grille, and sculpted front bumpers, making the overall design appealing.

Looking at the teasers, the Hector Tomahawk in profile looks substantial, with those large alloy wheels, black wheel-arch cladding, body-coloured door handles, and a high roofline which ends over the tailgate with an integrated spoiler.

At the rear, the Hector Tomahawk will carry over the Hector design language, such as having sleek-looking LED taillamps with a clear lens, a split-tailgate look, and silver inserts over the rear bumper for an added tough look.

Interior

The Hector Tomahawk is going to feature a minimalist look in the cabin, with a dual-tone interior theme and a large centre floating infotainment touchscreen display, which is expected to accommodate physical controls as well, such as climate controls and ventilated seats.

As we saw in previous teasers, it is expected to have leatherette upholstery over the dashboard, which could increase the sense of premiumness.

Expected Features & Safety

The Hector Tomahawk is going to be a feature-packed EV, with expected equipment such as a massive 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and a crowd favourite panoramic sunroof.

As one of the first to introduce ADAS technology in the Hector SUV in its segment, the Hector Tomahawk is now expected to feature Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), an electronic parking brake (EPB), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

While the actual features and safety equipment list may vary, as history suggests, JSW MG will pack a lot of equipment with this electric SUV.

Expected Powertrain Options

The Hector Tomahawk is expected to be powered by a single 69.2 kWh battery pack.

Battery Pack 69.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 204 PS Torque 310 Nm Claimed range (CLTC) 530 km

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk is expected to be priced around Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom) and, once launched, will lock horns with rivals like the Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9S, and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

CarDekho Says….

JSW MG Hector Tomahawk, which is based on the Wuling Starlight 560, is going to be the brand’s first seven-seater electric SUV based on the new ADAPT platform. With competition in this segment, where EVs such as the Mahindra XEV 9S, which has proven that there is demand for an electric seven-seater, and the Harrier EV, which adds fun to the driving, are competing, the Hector Tomahawk is going to have fierce competition in terms of features, battery options, and comfort as well, where this formula could potentially work.