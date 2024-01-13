Published On Jan 13, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Kia Sonet

The second week of 2024 witnessed a lot of automotive action with new launches and model year updates

The year 2024 is off to a good start with a lot of new things happening in the four-wheeler industry. Just in the past week, new cars have been launched, along with some unveils and model year updates. Here, in our weekly wrapup, you can find the top highlights of the last week that happened in the car world.

New Launches

Kia Sonet: The facelifted Kia Sonet was unveiled late last year and it sports a sharper design, added tech, more creature-comforts, and improved safety with ADAS features. Now, Kia has launched the 2024 Sonet with prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz GLS: This week started with the launch of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLS. The luxury SUV has received minor changes to its cabin and the exterior now looks more rugged. The carmaker has made major improvements to its feature list, and it is now priced from Rs 1.32 crore to Rs 1.37 crore (ex-showroom). You can read more about the new GLS here.

Model Year Updates

Mahindra XUV400 Pro: The Mahindra XUV400 received a major update at the start of 2024. The electric SUV’s cabin has been completely changed with a new dual-tone black and grey theme, redesigned dashboard and a new centre console. In addition, it now features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control and a wireless phone charger. Click here to know the new price and variants.

2024 MG Astor: MG has updated its compact SUV for 2024, so much so that it is now the most affordable compact SUV. The MG Astor now features ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a new user interface for the infotainment system. The exterior and interior design of the Astor is still the same, however, the prices have slightly changed. To find out more, click here.

Renault Models: Renault has 3 models on sale in India: Kiger, Triber and Kwid, and all 3 have received a MY2024 update. This update brings new features to these models like a wireless phone charger for the Triber, and an auto-dimming IRVM for the Kiger. The Kwid gets a more affordable automatic variant, and all three models have received a price cut. More details about all three Renault models can be found here.

Reveals

2024 Hyundai Creta: Hyundai officially revealed the exterior of the facelifted Creta. The updated compact SUV carries a new front profile, with design elements looking similar to the ones of the Hyundai Venue. The side profile gets new stylish alloy wheels and the rear now features a connected LED tail light setup. The new Creta will be launched on January 16 and you can learn more about it here.

Tata Punch EV Interior: Tata revealed the exterior design of the Punch EV in the first week of 2024 and in the second week, we got our first look at its cabin. It features Tata’s new steering wheel with the illuminated logo, a touch-based climate control panel, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Maruti eVX Confirmed For 2024

At the Vibrant Gujarat summit 2024, Maruti confirmed that its first EV in India, the Maruti eVX, will arrive by the end of 2024. The eVX was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, and it is expected to come with a battery pack of up to 60 kWh and a claimed range of up to 550 km. To know more about the development, click here.

Honda Prices Hiked

At the start of 2024, many carmaker’s hiked the prices of their models, and Honda became the latest carmaker to do so. The Japanese marque increased the prices of the Honda Elevate and the Honda City, marking the end of the introductory prices of the Elevate. To know the new prices, click here.

