Published On Jan 10, 2024 06:57 PM By Sonny for Maruti eVX

It will be locally manufactured and exported to Japan and some European markets too

The first all-electric offering from Maruti Suzuki has been confirmed to arrive by the end of 2024. Its production timeline was shared by Toshihiro Suzuki, president, Suzuki Motor Corp, Japan, at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024. The Maruti eVX is set to be manufactured at Maruti’s latest production facility in Gujarat and will be ready to roll off the line by the end of the year.

Toshihiro stated during his speech, “The first battery electric vehicle from Suzuki Global will be rolled out from Suzuki Motor Gujarat by the end of this year. We plan to sell this model not only in India, but export to Japan and European countries.”

An India-centric Global EV

The Maruti eVX made its global debut at the Indian Auto Expo 2023 in a concept avatar. It was then showcased in a more evolved, closer-to-production form at a motor show in Tokyo, where we got our first teaser of the interior design.

Its proportions are that of an electric compact SUV. Details and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki eVX are still limited but it will pack a battery size of up to 60 kWh and offer a claimed range of up to 550 km. It will also be offered in an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant with a dual-motor setup. However, we expect a single-motor front-wheel-drive variant to be the main option in India.

There will also be a Toyota-badged version of the eVX for global markets, also showcased in concept form as the Urban SUV Concept.

Expected Prices And Rivals

The Maruti eVX will be a highly localised electric offering, especially its electric powertrain. Hence, it should be priced competitively, perhaps from Rs 22 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It will be taking on the likes of the MG ZS EV and the Tata Curvv EV.