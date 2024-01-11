Modified On Jan 11, 2024 05:46 PM By CarDekho for Tata Punch 2024

The Punch EV has borrowed some features from the Nexon EV

Shortly after the Tata Punch EV was unveiled, the Indian carmaker has now released some more teaser images of the electric car which have given us a glimpse of its cabin.

From the first set of images, we can see the revised dashboard and the bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system. The images also show the updated centre console with a new touch-sensitive AC control panel borrowed from the new Nexon. It also has the new 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo as the facelifted Tata Nexon EV, featuring touch-based controls for certain functions.

The images also show the new dual-tone upholstery of the Punch EV. However, it is likely that Tata could offer different interior themes based on the variant chosen, just like on the Nexon.

While official specifications have not yet been released, we know that the Punch EV is based on the new Acti.EV platform. For more details, you can check out our earlier story.

We expect the Tata Punch EV to go on sale by the end of January 2024, with prices likely to start around the Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The all-electric Punch will rival the likes of the Citroen eC3, while being an alternative option to the in-house siblings of Tata Tigor / Tiago EV.

