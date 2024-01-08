Modified On Jan 08, 2024 06:20 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz GLS

Bookings for the new GLS are already underway and it can be had in two trims: GLS 450 and GLS 450d

Prices range from Rs 1.32 crore to Rs 1.37 crore (ex-showroom).

Comes with design changes to the exterior like a new grille, redesigned bumper and new alloy wheels

Cabin remains more or less the same but it now gets new trims and upholstery options.

Gets both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift has been launched in India after being unveiled globally last year. The flagship luxury SUV from Mercedes-Benz gets rugged changes to its exterior design, minor updates to the cabin, both diesel and petrol engine options, and some feature additions. Here, you’ll find all details of the GLS SUV, starting with its price.

Price

Ex-showroom Price GLS 450 Rs 1.32 crore GLS 450d Rs 1.37 crore

Mercedes-Benz discontinued the GLS 450 variant of the outgoing SUV a while back but it has made a comeback with this facelift. Compared to the outgoing version, the 2024 GLS is pricier by Rs 4 lakh.

Design

With this facelift, the GLS now has a slightly more macho design. The carmaker has changed the front grille and it now comes with 4 vertical slats, and the front bumper – which houses the reshaped air vents – has been redesigned. These updates now give the front added road presence.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

The alloy wheels have been updated, and at the back, the GLS now sports a redesigned bumper and slightly tweaked LED tail lights.

Interior

The design of the cabin remains unchanged and the dashboard layout is more or less the same as the outgoing GLS. Only minor changes have been made to the dashboard and the MBUX infotainment system. However, Mercedes-Benz has added new trims and upholstery colour options, and the off-road mode now has new graphics, lateral inclination, compass and steering angle readouts.

New Features

The 2024 GLS gets dual 12.3-inch screens (MBUX infotainment display and digital driver’s display). In addition, it also comes with 5-zone climate control, a 13-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, ambient lighting, powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the luxury SUV packs up to 9 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera, 360-degree camera and a set of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and auto emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

Variant GLS 450 GLS 450d Engine 3-litre 6-cylinder turbo-petrol 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT Power 381 PS 367 PS Torque 500 Nm 750 Nm Drivetrain AWD AWD

The updated GLS gets both 3-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. These engines come with mild-hybrid assist and are paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission in an all-wheel-drive setup. The 48V mild-hybrid system adds 20 PS and 200 Nm to the engine output.

Rivals

With its prices ranging from Rs 1.32 crore to Rs 1.37 crore (ex-showroom), the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS goes up against the BMW X7 and the Audi Q8.

Read More on : Mercedes-Benz GLS diesel