Modified On Jan 12, 2024 05:54 PM By Shreyash for MG Astor

With the the new base-spec 'Sprint' variant, the MG Astor becomes the most affordable compact SUV in the market starting at Rs 9.98 lakh

The 2024 updates for the SUV includes features like ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

The 10.1-inch infotainment system has also received a software update and now features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Still comes with two engine options: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The prices for the Astor now range from Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

The MG Astor was first launched in India in 2021 as the segment’s first compact SUV to get a personal AI assistant and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features. Now in 2024, MG has not only introduced new feature updates to the Astor, its whole variant lineup has also been rejigged. With the introduction of the new entry-level Sprint variant, the starting price of the Astor has also been reduced to Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Before we look into the new updates, let’s first have a look at the updated variant-wise prices for the MG Astor.

Variant Price Petrol Manual Sprint Rs 9.98 lakh Shine Rs 11.68 lakh Select Rs 12.98 lakh Sharp Pro Rs 14.41 lakh Petrol Automatic (CVT) Select Rs 13.98 lakh Sharp Pro Rs 15.68 lakh Savvy Pro (with Ivory interior) Rs 16.58 lakh Savvy Pro (with Sangria interior) Rs 16.68 lakh Turbo-Petrol Automatic Savvy Pro Rs 17.90 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

Note: Customers will have to pay Rs 20,000 extra for the dual-tone exterior shades of the MG Astor

MG has revamped the entire variant lineup of the Astor, substituting the formerly offered Style variant with the more affordable Sprint variant. The Astor now starts Rs 84,000 lower than before, which also makes it the most affordable compact SUV in India. Also, Super and Smart variants of the SUV have been replaced with the new Shine and Select variants, while the Sharp and Savvy trims have received a ‘Pro’ suffix denoting that now the Astor is more feature-loaded than before.

Earlier, the top-spec turbo-petrol Savvy variant of the Astor was priced at Rs 18.68 lakh, and now the updated Savvy Pro trim is priced at Rs 17.90 lakh, which is Rs 78,000 less than before.

Also Check Out: Facelifted Kia Sonet Launched With More Features And ADAS, Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh

New Updates

The 2024 updates on the MG Astor include new features such as ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and an auto-dimming IRVM. The 10.1-inch infotainment system, now standard across all variants of the MG SUV, has been upgraded with Smart 2.0 UI. It offers more connected car features like Jio Voice Recognition system with voice commands for weather, news, calculator and more. The infotainment system now also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features on board the Astor include a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, cruise control and a panoramic sunroof. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, hill ascent and descent control, heated ORVMs, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping/departure assist.

No Changes Under The Bonnet

MG has not altered the powertrain and transmission options of the Astor. It comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (110 PS / 144 Nm) mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (140 PS / 220 Nm) coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Rivals

The MG Astor is now priced between Rs 9.98 lakh and Rs 17.90 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Read More on : MG Astor on road price