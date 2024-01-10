Modified On Jan 10, 2024 12:01 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta 2024

The Hyundai Creta facelift is set to go on sale in India on January 16

Bookings for the Hyundai Creta facelift are already underway for Rs 25,000.

The front and have undergone a complete makeover with new lighting setups and bumpers.

On the inside, the 2024 Creta boasts an integrated screen setup and a new climate control panel.

In terms of safety, the Creta is now equipped with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The powertrain options now also include a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is all set to go on sale in India on January 16, and ahead of that, the automaker has released new images of the updated SUV, revealing its complete design. It gets an updated fascia, new features, and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine option. Bookings for the 2024 Creta are already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Let’s explore its appearance in the newly released images.

More Rugged Than Before

While we already saw the new exterior design from the spy shots online, the official images offer a more detailed look. The 2024 Hyundai Creta exhibits a more rugged and bold appearance compared to its predecessor. The SUV's front has undergone a comprehensive update, featuring a new rectangular grille, a bonnet-width LED DRL strip with an inverted L-shaped signature, and updated squared housings for the headlights. Lower down, the skid plate now looks more prominent and it is finished in silver.

The SUV's profile remains unchanged, except for the addition of a new set of alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, the Creta facelift now boasts connected LED tail lamps with the same inverted L-shaped element as the front. The bumper design has been tweaked here as well, also featuring a larger skid plate in silver.

Revamped Cabin

The dashboard layout of the 2024 Creta has been completely revised as it now features dual integrated 10.25-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and the newly added digital driver’s display. The upper portion of the passenger-side dashboard now features a piano black panel housing the side AC vent, and beneath it, a new open storage space with ambient lighting has been introduced. It also boasts a new climate control panel, now with touch controls.

Other features on board the Creta facelift includes the 8-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats. Passenger safety is taken care of with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and the safety quotient has even been increased now with the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrains Check

The Hyundai Creta facelift now comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS / 253 Nm) matched with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The manufacturer has also retained the two other engine choices from the previous version of the SUV: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (115 PS / 144 Nm) available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm) paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will square off against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

