Top India Car News That Made Headlines Over The Past Week: 2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Pulled The Spotlight While Tata And Citroen Achieved Notable Feats

Multiple official updates from Citroen, Tata, Maruti and Tesla, but for the off-road enthusiasts, Mahindra has updated the Thar

The past week in the Indian car industry has indeed been eventful. What caught attention is the launch of the 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift. However, there have also been notable updates like Citroen launching another X variant for one of its models as well as achieving a safety feat, Tata Motors recording a sales milestone, and deliveries being started for Tesla, Maruti and Mahindra SUVs. Here’s all that happened:

2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launched

Mahindra has launched the 2025 Thar, giving it a mild facelift that includes subtle cosmetic tweaks, two new colour options, and a few comfort, convenience, and safety feature additions. The updated Thar is now available in two variants with its existing diesel and turbo-petrol engine options.

Citroen Aircross X Launched

The Citroen Aircross X has been launched as the new top-of-the-line variant of the compact SUV. It gets some much-needed new features as well as subtle cosmetic tweaks, including a new green hue. Even inside, the Aircross X features notable changes, while under the hood, things remain the same.

Citroen Aircross Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP

The Aircross also scored a full five-star rating from Bharat NCAP in the past week. It fared well in the test with a perfect five-star rating in adult safety and slightly missed the mark with four stars in child safety. If you want to check out its detailed crash test report card, we’ve detailed it here.

Tata Recorded Its Highest Ever Monthly Car Sales

Tata Motors has regained its second spot, overtaking Mahindra and Hyundai, sitting just behind Maruti. With new GST rates coming into effect, like many carmakers, Tata has also raked in good sales numbers, with the Nexon leading the charts. In fact, the Indian marque has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales and highest-ever yearly growth too.

Maruti Victoris Deliveries Commenced

Maruti has introduced the Victoris SUV as their Arena flagship, launched just earlier this month. If you have booked one for yourself, rejoice, you can now bring it home as deliveries have begun. The Victoris is the first Maruti SUV with a five-star BNCAP rating to its name. Besides, it brings a rich list of features and shares its engine options with the Grand Vitara, including both hybrid and CNG.

Tesla Model Y Deliveries Begin

The Tesla debutant in India, the Model Y, has received a lot of limelight, marking the long-awaited arrival of the brand on our shores. It was launched back in July this year, and its deliveries began last week. With a rear-wheel drive setup, the Model Y claims to run up to a range of 622 km.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Deliveries Commence

Mahindra has commenced deliveries for the BE 6 Batman Edition, and that too in style. It was handed over to 16 customers at a grand, star-studded event held in Mumbai. If that wasn’t enough, the lucky buyers also received hampers from Warner Bros. The BE 6 Batman Edition is an eye-candy beyond its usual nature, especially for Batman fans, because of the numerous design homages it features. Wondering what? Check it out here!

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.