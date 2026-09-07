2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Reaches Dealerships, Deliveries Begin Soon

It’s been a few days since Maruti launched the 2026 Baleno facelift at a price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) with a revised colour palette, cosmetic tweaks and a brand-new engine. However, as we inch closer towards the full price reveal, we now have confirmation that initial units of the premium hatchback have started to arrive at NEXA dealerships. Here are all the details:

2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Reaches Showrooms

Our dealer sources have confirmed that the 2026 Baleno has started reaching NEXA showrooms across the country, and you can visit your nearest dealership to take a close look at the same.

The hatchback is available in a choice of seven colour options: Enigmatic Teal, Grandeur Grey, Opulent Red, Bluish Black, Splendid Silver, Arctic White and Nexa Blue. It also gets a brand-new Z-series engine from the Swift, which has improved the fuel efficiency.

Note: This development comes from our dealer sources in the Delhi-NCR region, and we suggest contacting your local NEXA dealer for more details, as dispatches can vary based on the region.

Booking Process & Delivery Timelines

Bookings for the premium hatchback are open for an amount of Rs 11,000. You can place a reservation for the same through your local dealership or via the official website. For a closer look at the booking process, here is a detailed guide.

Given that dispatch of the initial units has started, you can also expect deliveries to commence by next week, once the full pricing is revealed. Test drives are also slated to begin in a few days. You can also check out our launch story, which details all the changes that have been made in the hatchback.

Price & Rivals

Pricing for the 2026 Baleno facelift begins at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). It primarily rivals the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza, but also fights the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx and the Maruti Swift in the same price range.