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    2026 Kia Sorento Vs Toyota Fortuner Compared: Modern-Day Comforts Vs Old-School Cool

    Urban-friendly remote-auto parking versus go-anywhere ladder-on frame basic experience.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 07, 2026 19:27 IST
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    Published OnSep 07, 2026 19:23 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 07, 2026 19:27 IST
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    2026 Kia Sorento Vs Toyota Fortuner

    Kia recently made its debut in the 7-seater premium SUV segment with the launch of the Sorento. While the starting price of the Sorento is Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, it goes up against the likes of the Mahindra XUV 7XO all the way to the Toyota Fortuner and its peers. 

    The Sorento packs in a big list of features, big size and appeal. How does it match up against the Fortuner, and who is each for? Let’s explore.

    Dimensions

    Model

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Fortuner

    Difference

    Length

    4,815 mm

    4,795 mm

    (+20 mm)

    Width

    1,900 mm

    1,855 mm

    (+45 mm)

    Height

    1,785 mm

    1,835 mm

    (-50 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2,815 mm

    2,745 mm

    (+70 mm)

    • The Sorento, despite being priced much lower, is larger in size in almost every dimension except in height. 

    2026 Kia Sorento
    2026 Toyota Fortuner

    • The predominantly diesel-powered Fortuner comes with a much larger 80-litre fuel tank as opposed to the Sorento’s 67 litres. However, this should not make a big difference in the total range of each when considering the Sorento’s hybrid variant.

    2026 Kia Sorento
    Toyota Fortuner

    • The Fortuner is available only with a 7-seater configuration, while the Sorento offers the option of 6- and 7-seater configurations.

    Colours Available

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Fortuner

    Gravity Gray

    Super White

    Imperial Blue

    Attitude Black

    Pewter Olive

    Silver Metallic

    Glacier White Pearl

    Grey Metallic

    Dark Gun Metal (Matte)

    Avant-Garde Bronze

    Aurora Black Pearl

    Phantom Brown

    Magma Red

    White Pearl Crystal Shine

    Ivory Silver (Glossy)

    Sparkling Black

    • Both cars come with 8 colour options. However, it is the Sorento which comes with brighter and more interesting colour options as opposed to the Fortuner’s largely vanilla colour palette.

    • Another interesting difference is the availability of a matte finish paint option in the Sorento, which is reserved for the Dark Gun Metal colour.

    • Interestingly, despite the availability of the 8 colours, we mostly see only white and black Fortuners on our roads. 

    Exterior Features

    Feature

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Fortuner

    LED headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Sequential indicators

    LED tail lamps

    Rear spoiler

    Roof rails

    Alloy wheels

    18-inch/19-inch

    17-inch/18-inch

    Power-folding ORVMs

    LED ORVM indicators

    Front fog lamps

    LED

    • Interestingly, despite the Fortuner being a larger-looking SUV, the wheel size is one inch smaller compared to the Sorento. This will be compensated for with tyres with fatter sidewalls to aid off-road ability.

    2026 Kia Sorento

    • Both SUVs get most of the modern amenities for the exterior. 

    Toyota Fortuner

    • While both get roof rails, the Sorento has larger-looking ones which add to its SUV looks. 

    Comfort & Convenience

    Feature

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Fortuner

    Leatherette seat upholstery

    Driver seat

    10-way power / Ergo Motion on higher variants

    8-way adjustable

    Front passenger seat

    6-way/8-way power depending on variant

    8-way adjustable

    Ventilated front seats

    Ventilated rear seats

    Captain seats

    Available on 6-seater

    Digital instrument cluster

    12.3-inch

    TFT display

    Infotainment screen

    12.3-inch

    8-inch

    Ambient lighting

    64-colour

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    Yes

    Head-up display

    Panoramic sunroof

    Boss mode

    Yes

    Second-row seats

    60:40 split, slide and recline

    60:40 split, slide and recline

    Third-row seats

    50:50 split

    Side-foldable

    Climate control

    Dual-zone automatic

    Dual-zone automatic

    Rear AC vents

    Wireless charger

    Cruise control

    Adaptive on higher variants

    Cruise control

    Digital key

    Connected car technology

    OTA updates

    Voice assistant

    Kia AI Assistant

    Voice recognition

    Premium audio

    12-speaker sound system

    11-speaker JBL sound system

    Powered tailgate

    Remote parking assist

    Drive modes

    Eco/Sport/Smart/Normal

    Eco/Normal/Sport

    Off-road modes

    Snow/Mud/Sand on AWD

    4WD low/high range, DAC, A-TRC

    • Despite the Fortuner being the more expensive SUV, it does not get many modern features which the Sorento gets.

    2026 Kia Sorento
    Toyota Fortuner

    • The small TFT driver’s display on the Fortuner looks too basic for the price.

    • The Sorento offers better seating flexibility with the option of 6- and 7-seater configurations.

    Safety

    Safety Feature

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Fortuner

    Airbags

    10

    7

    ABS with EBD

    ESC/VSC

    Hill-start assist

    Traction control

    TPMS

    ISOFIX

    360-degree camera

    ADAS

    Level-2+ 

    Blind-spot monitor

    Front/rear parking sensors

    Remote parking assist

    360-degree camera

    Yes

    Parking sensors

    Front/rear + side

    Front/rear

    Downhill assist

    • Despite the Sorento being a soft-roader SUV, it still packs in a good amount of off-road features compared to the more off-road-focused ladder-on-frame Fortuner.

    2026 Kia Sorento

    • Again, the Fortuner misses out on modern safety features like a tyre-pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera, and a blind-spot monitor.

    Toyota Fortuner

    • Meanwhile, the Sorento, in typical Kia fashion, does not skip in the safety list as well and provides a good list of active and passive safety features.

    Powertrain

    Model

    Kia Sorento

    Toyota Fortuner

    Engine

    1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid

    2.2-litre diesel

    2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    2.8-litre diesel

    Power

    180 PS engine + 65 PS motor

    193 PS

    166 PS

    204 PS

    Torque

    265 Nm engine + 264 Nm motor

    442 Nm

    245 Nm

    500 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    8-speed DCT

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    FWD / AWD

    FWD / AWD

    2WD

    2WD / 4WD

    AT - Torque Converter (automatic), DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    FWD - Front-Wheel-Drive, AWD - All-Wheel-Drive, 2WD - Two-Wheel-Drive (Rear), 4WD - Four-Wheel-Drive

    • One of the biggest differences between the two is also the approach in the drivetrain options. The Fortuner stays old-school, with larger-capacity naturally aspirated petrol and diesel 2WD and 4WD setups.

    2026 Kia Sorento
    2026 Kia Sorento

    • Meanwhile, the Sorento is for those who want a more refined experience and is more modern-day and city-friendly. In this case, the hybrid powertrain makes great sense. 

    2026 Kia Sorento
    Toyota Fortuner

    • The major difference between the AWD and FWD systems is the sensor-based usage and capability. The all-wheel drive setup in the Sorento predominantly uses only the front wheels, but activates the rear wheels when it needs extra traction. It has different traction modes to adapt and get out of tricky terrain. However, the Fortuner has low and high gearing and locking differentials for hardcore off-roading. All of these are manually operated when such settings are needed. Also, the Fortuner predominantly uses its rear wheels to drive the car by default. 

    CarDekho Says…

    It is very apparent in this comparison that despite the two being roughly in a similar price bracket, both are designed for totally different types of people. 

    2026 Kia Sorento

    The Sorento is for those who like the modern comforts, features, refinement and practicality with reasonably good fuel economy. However, the Fortuner is for those who really subscribe to old-school motoring, which includes tough capability, don’t fancy many features and imposing looks. 

    2026 Kia Sorento

    While both are for different people, the Sorento does remind us that the Fortuner’s pricing is on the premium side given the technology and size that Kia offers with the Sorento.

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Mahindra XUV 7XO: This is among the popular options in the price segment. Packed with features, good stuling and powerful engine, this is also a great mile-mucher for people who like travelling.

    MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: This is the only plug-in hybrid SUV in the class. It can do over 100 km of claimed EV range and over 1000km as a petrol hybrid overall. This will appeal to people who likes a minimalist interior yet a feature rich one.

    Jeep Meridian: This 7-seater SUV is best used as a 5-seater. The go anywhere SUV can take you long distance in comfort. However, this is available only with an ageing 2-litre diesel which isn't the best in refinement. 

    Tata Safari: The Safari is Tata's flagship SUV. Many have travelled long distances in the car and found the suspension and power reasonably good. However, Tata's reliablity and after sales leaves more to me desired. 

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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