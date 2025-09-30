Maruti Victoris Deliveries Commence; Now You Can Bring Home The Flagship Arena SUV!

Victoris is now the flagship product for Maruti’s Arena showrooms.

Gets features like 10.1-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, a10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, powered tailgate and Level 2 ADAS.

The Victoris is powered by 1.5-litre mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid and CNG engines.

Scored 5-stars in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests.

The much-awaited Maruti Victoris has been launched earlier this month from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Sold via the Arena showrooms, the carmaker has now commenced deliveries for the SUV to the first batch of customers who had pre-booked the car. The Victoris brings a lot of firsts for Maruti as well as a 5-star safety rating from both Global and Bharat NCAP. Here is an overview of the Maruti Victoris if you had your eyes on one:

Exterior

The exterior of the Victoris follows a very mature and clean design philosophy. At the front, you have a sleek chrome strip connecting both headlamps with DRL’s. The lower part of the bumper gets chunky cladding and vertical cuts to house the foglamps giving it a simple, yet interesting look.

As for the side profile, Maruti has employed a lower estate-ish stance which, along with the chunky cladding and 17-inch dual-tone alloys give the Victoris a crossover-like stance. At the rear, it features a flat profile with a raked windshield. The taillamps have been arranged as a LED strip that are segmented going across the width of the car.

Interior

Maruti has designed the interior of the Victoris to appeal to a younger set of buyers. This means it gets a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and it can be had with either a dual-tone white and black theme (NA petrol) or an all-black theme with champagne gold inserts (strong-hybrid). The dashboard also comes with soft touch leatherette inserts to lend itself a more premium look. It also gets a new steering wheel and climate control knobs, giving it a breath of fresh air.

Features

Maruti has thrown all it can at the Victoris in terms of the equipment list. It gets features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with 8-way power adjustment for the driver, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, heads-up display and an 8-speaker Infinity sound system.

Safety-wise, the Victoris gets 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Maruti also offers a Level 2 ADAS suite which includes features such as Auto Emergency Braking(AEB), Lane Keep Assist(LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Adaptive Cruise Control(ACC). Notably, the Victoris has also scored a 5-star rating in both the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests proving Maruti’s commitment to safety of its customers.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Victoris comes with mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid and CNG powertrains. The mild-hybrid setup is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options while the CNG variants get a unique underbody setup to free up boot space. There is also a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid on offer for customers who are looking for high fuel efficiency. Detailed specifications of the powertrains are as follows:

1.5-litre mild-hybrid 1.5-litre CNG 1.5-litre Strong-hybrid Drivetrain Front-wheel Drive /All-wheel Drive (limited to AT) Front Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive Transmission 5-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic 5-speed Manual e-CVT Peak Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 116 PS* Peak Torque (NM) 139 NM 122 NM 141 NM* Fuel Efficiency (ARAI claimed) 21.18 kmpl (MT) /21.06 kmpl (AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD) 27.02 km/kg 28.65kmpl

*Combined output

Pricing And Rivals

The Maruti Victoris has been priced between Rs 10.5 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). You can read the variant-wise pricing details here. As for competition, the Victoris goes up against other compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos.

