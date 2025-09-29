You Can Now Bring The Tesla Model Y Home As Deliveries Commence

The Model Y offers a range of up to 622km on a single charge

Only the rear-wheel drive versions are offered in India for now.

Prices start from Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) before optional extras.

Customers can get a feel of the Model Y at Tesla Experience Centres in Mumbai and Delhi.

Amid much fanfare, Tesla began its India innings with the launch of the Model Y in July. Now, the carmaker has announced the commencement of deliveries for the first lot of customers who have reserved the 2025 Model Y. If you had your eyes on one, here’s a brief look at Tesla’s first model for the Indian market:

Price

Tesla has brought in two variants of the Model Y to the Indian market. They are priced as follows:

Variant Prices (ex-showroom) Model Y RWD Rs 59.89 lakh Model Y Long Range RWD Rs 67.89 lakh

Note: Prices before optional extras.

Exterior

The Model Y received a major facelift globally just last year and follows Tesla’s latest design philosophy shared with other models like the Model 3 and Cybertruck. At the front, you have a connected LED bar which goes across the width of the car. The headlamps are placed below it in a horizontal configuration and along with the blanked off face, it gives a very clean and minimalistic look. Towards the side, the unmistakable SUV-coupe silhouette with the sloping roofline makes sure that you notice the Model Y wherever it goes. The 19-inch alloys with aero inserts along with the flush door handles give a very modern look to the car.

Talking of the rear end, the Model Y features a clean design here as well, with a connected LED taillamp setup with a unique lighting effect and an integrated spoiler on the boot lid to give a very distinct touch to the design.

By default, the Model Y can be configured in a standard Stealth Grey shade for the exterior while options like the Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quick Silver, and Ultra Red are paid extras costing up to Rs 1.85 lakh extra. In fact, if you want to know how much the optional extras of the Tesla Model Y cost, check out this report.

Interior

Inside, the Model Y’s design sticks to the Tesla DNA with a minimalist theme like the exterior. Almost all features of the car including the climate control, instrument cluster, drive modes and infotainment are operated via a 15.4-inch touchscreen display in the centre. An all-black theme for the interior comes standard while a dual-tone white and black combination can be specified as an option for Rs 95,000 extra. Along with streaks of ambient lighting and a gigantic panoramic glass roof, the cabin of the Model Y offers a modern ambience for the passengers.

Features

The equipment list of the Tesla Model Y is long and includes features such as the aforementioned 15.4-inch touchscreen display, 9-speaker sound system, powered front trunk, ambient lighting and two wireless smartphone chargers. There are also powered, ventilated and heated front seats with the rear passengers also getting a power-recline function for the backrest. Interestingly, the Model Y also offers the rear seat passengers an 8-inch touchscreen to control certain functions along with a fixed glass roof for an airy cabin environment.

As for safety, the Model Y offers 7 airbags, in-built dashcam and a 360 degree camera. Buyers can also opt for the ADAS suite with full self-driving capabilities (to be enabled via software update at a later date) for an eye-watering Rs 6 lakh extra.

Powertrain

Underneath the Model Y gets an option of two battery packs. While Tesla has not specified the capacity of the batteries or e-motors, the carmaker says the RWD variant will do up to 500km on a single charge while the Long Range RWD variant can do up to 622km. Here are the specifications for both the variants:

Model Y RWD Model Y Long Range RWD Driven wheels Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Range (WLTP-cycle) 500km 622km Acceleration (0-100Kmph) 5.9 seconds 5.6 seconds

In terms of charging capabilities, the Model Y RWD variant can add up to 238km of range within 15 minutes of fast charging while the Model Y Long Range RWD can add up to 267km of range within just 15 minutes. The Model Y also benefits from Tesla’s famed Supercharger network for faster public charging speeds.

Rivals

Being a luxury EV, the Model Y goes up against competitors like the Kia EV6, BYD Sealion 7, Volvo EC40 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

