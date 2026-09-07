Top 5 Cars To Wait For Before Diwali 2026: Tata Safari EV, Renault Duster Hybrid & More!

The Indian automotive industry is seeing quite a lot of vehicles getting updated in the market, such as the new Maruti Baleno facelift, Nissan Tekton and the Sierra EV as well. But we will still be seeing new vehicles entering the market before the biggest festive season of India, Diwali.

Today, we are going to take a look at the top five cars you should be waiting for, as they will either be updated or launch a new generation of themselves. So, let’s begin with an enthusiast's favourite car!

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

Expected Launch: October 2026

The sedan category in the Indian automotive space is getting some action, as SUVs are taking over every possible segment. But we still have manufacturers that stand strong with sedan lovers, like the Volkswagen Virtus.

While its platform sibling, the Slavia, received a facelift last month, we have already spied the Virtus facelift during testing. With this update, we can expect it to have a new fascia, a slightly updated interior, added equipment, and updates to the powertrain choices as well.

Tata Safari EV

Expected Launch: Before Diwali 2026

The electric SUV space is seeing a lot of demand in the Indian market. As the technology is improving day by day, family car buyers are also considering 7-seater eSUVs as an option. The competition already exists in this segment with the likes of Mahindra XEV 9S and the newly launched MG Hector Tomahawk EV; Tata is soon going to enter this category with an offering based on its flagship SUV, the Safari.

The Safari has been doing very well in the seven-seater SUV segment, as it offers a powerful diesel engine and even a turbo-petrol option for those who want a refined experience. With the Safari EV drivetrain, it will finally be the last missing piece, making the Safari brand available in all three powertrains: Petrol, Diesel, and Electric.

Mahindra Thar Facelift

Expected Launch: September 2026

The Mahindra Thar has been a popular choice when it comes to buying a lifestyle SUV, for having a genuine off-road capable SUV, which also provides comfort while driving around the city.

The Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to share several features with its 5-door sibling, the Thar Roxx, such as all-LED lighting, updated front and rear bumper design, as well as an updated interior with a large infotainment display and a digital driver’s display. It is expected to launch later this month.

Maruti Fronx Facelift

Expected Launch: October 2026

As SUVs are dominating the automotive market, even the sub-compact crossovers are gaining traction with the pros SUV, such as a high seating position, more ground clearance, and fuel-efficient engines. In this lies the popular SUV, the Maruti Fronx.

After the update of the Maruti Brezza and the Baleno facelift, it's now time for one of Maruti's best-selling models, the Fronx facelift, to receive an update. It is expected to be powered by the new series petrol engine, which has proven to be reliable as well as fuel-efficient. It will also add more equipment to it, along with an updated fascia.

Renault Duster Hybrid

Expected Launch: November 2026

The Renault Duster made a strong comeback early this year, after being off the Indian automotive market for quite some time. With a feature-packed cabin and powerful engine options, it gives serious competition to other SUVs in this class.

While the Duster is already on sale in India, it is also expected to offer a hybrid powertrain system, which will increase fuel efficiency and will be a good alternative for people looking for a touring machine as well. This hybrid powertrain was showcased at the time of launch and is expected to be introduced in November 2026.

BONUS: JSW Motors

Expected Launch: October 2026

After powering the infrastructure in India, JSW is now entering the automotive space to build its own automotive brand, which will compete against the established manufacturers. JSW Motors will launch its brand before Diwali 2026. It is expected to unveil or launch the Cherry iCar V23-based electric as well as the Jetour T2-based SUV, both of which were spotted testing in India.

Alongside, we also got to know the names of these upcoming JSW vehicles, which were recently trademarked by them. Here’s our story about it.

CarDekho Says..

Being the biggest festival in India, people look forward to this auspicious time to bring a new member into their family, as car buying is an extremely emotional event. With so much action happening in the automotive space, we’re seeing a steady stream of new vehicles being launched and unveiled, from the Skoda Slavia facelift to the Maruti Baleno facelift. And before Diwali this year, we expect even more new models to make their way to the market.

From the Virtus facelift to the Duster getting a new hybrid powertrain, there’s plenty to look forward to this Diwali. So, if you’re planning to buy a new car, waiting for these upcoming models could help you bring home a vehicle that not only suits your needs but also keeps the entire family happy!