Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Deliveries Commence, Handed Over To 16 Customers At A Grand Event In Mumbai

Customers also got special ‘Batman’ hampers from Warner Bros. to make the delivery feel extra special

Guests also include actors Sunny Singh and Aakanksha Singh at the delivery event.

The venue had a specially curated Batman-inspired setup, along with themed activities for children.

The BE 6 Batman edition boasts a Satin Matte Black exterior shade.

Gets ‘Batman’ logos on the fender and tailgate, along with Batman decals on front doors.

The suspension coil and brake callipers have also been finished in golden hue for contrast.

Inside, it has a blacked-out cabin theme along with Alchemy Gold inserts.

Based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of the e-SUV.

Limited to just 999 units, priced at Rs 27.79 lakh.

The Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV got a special ‘Batman Edition’ variant in August 2025, essentially a Matte Black version of the SUV with ‘Batman’ themed styling inside and out. Priced at Rs 27.79 lakh, this limited-run edition of the BE 6 received an overwhelming response from customers. In fact, Mahindra initially had only planned to make 299 units of the BE 6 Batman Edition, but considering its popular response, the SUV marque had extended it to 999 units.

To make the deliveries special for its customers, Mahindra hosted a grand event in Mumbai.

BE 6 Batman Edition Grand Delivery Event

The deliveries of the first lot of the BE 6 Batman edition kickstarted at a Grand event organised by Mahindra in Mumbai. First 16 units of this special edition SUV were delivered to customers, with over 100 guests in attendance, including actors Sunny Singh and Aakanksha Singh. What made the event even more special for customers was the specially curated Batman-inspired setup. Themed activities were organized for children, and guess what, every customer went home with an exclusive Batman hamper from Warner Bros.

More About BE 6 Batman Edition

The BE 6 Batman edition sports a Satin Matte Black exterior with ‘Batman’ logos on the fender, front doors, and on the tailgate. Mahindra has also provided contrasting gold finish for the suspension coils and brake callipers to make it stand out. It also gets 20-inch aerodynamically styled alloys wheels (optional in regular versions of the BE 6) with a Batman logo on it as well.

Inside, the BE 6 Batman edition comes with a blacked-out cabin theme along with some Alchemy Gold inserts on the dashboard. The boost mode button on the steering wheel has been replaced with a ‘Batman’ logo, with more embossed on the seats, dashboard, and a big one etched into the panoramic glass roof.

Features And Safety

Since the BE 6 Batman edition is based on its top-spec Pack Three variant, it gets all the bells and whistles. Features include dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard (one each for the touchscreen infotainment system and driver’s display) and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. It also gets dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated and powered front seats, as well as dual wireless phone chargers. Other amenities include an augmented reality (AR) based head-up display (HUD) and a selfie camera.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 7 airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake, auto park assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Battery Pack And Range

The BE 6 Batman Edition only comes with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 79 kWh No. Of Electric Motor(s) 1 Claimed Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 682 km Drive Type Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Power 286 PS Torque 380 Nm

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and MG ZS EV.