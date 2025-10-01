Tata Motors Retakes Second Spot In September; Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of 60,907 Cars

The Tata Nexon was the best-selling car in the carmaker’s portfolio last month, recording a sales of over 22,500 units

The month of September proved to be highly eventful for automotive brands in India, especially due to the implementation of the revised GST rates. Massive price reductions along with festive season benefits on cars drove higher demand in the mass market segment. Riding this momentum, Tata Motors outperformed brands like Hyundai and Mahindra in domestic sales to retake the second spot, recording its highest-ever monthly sales of over 60,900 passenger vehicles last month in the process. Let’s take a closer look at Tata’s detailed sales report:

Brand September 2025 September 2024 Growth (YoY) Maruti 1,32,820 1,44,962 -8% Tata 60,907 41,313 47% Mahindra 56,233 51,062 10% Hyundai 51,547 51,101 1%

Key Takeaways

With 60,907 units sold in the domestic market, Tata surpassed Mahindra and Hyundai and registered its highest ever growth of 47 percent in yearly sales.

The Tata Nexon was the highest-selling model in the automaker’s portfolio, recording over 22,500 units alone. Note that these figures include the sales of both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV variants of the Nexon.

If you had your eyes set on the Tata Nexon, you will be happy to know that it has now become more affordable by up to Rs 1.55 lakh due to the new GST rates.