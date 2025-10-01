Tata Motors Retakes Second Spot In September; Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of 60,907 Cars
Published On Oct 01, 2025 06:38 PM By Aniruthan

The Tata Nexon was the best-selling car in the carmaker’s portfolio last month, recording a sales of over 22,500 units
The month of September proved to be highly eventful for automotive brands in India, especially due to the implementation of the revised GST rates. Massive price reductions along with festive season benefits on cars drove higher demand in the mass market segment. Riding this momentum, Tata Motors outperformed brands like Hyundai and Mahindra in domestic sales to retake the second spot, recording its highest-ever monthly sales of over 60,900 passenger vehicles last month in the process. Let’s take a closer look at Tata’s detailed sales report:
|
Brand
|
September 2025
|
September 2024
|
Growth (YoY)
|
Maruti
|
1,32,820
|
1,44,962
|
-8%
|
Tata
|
60,907
|
41,313
|
47%
|
Mahindra
|
56,233
|
51,062
|
10%
|
Hyundai
|
51,547
|
51,101
|
1%
Key Takeaways
-
With 60,907 units sold in the domestic market, Tata surpassed Mahindra and Hyundai and registered its highest ever growth of 47 percent in yearly sales.
-
The Tata Nexon was the highest-selling model in the automaker’s portfolio, recording over 22,500 units alone. Note that these figures include the sales of both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV variants of the Nexon.
-
If you had your eyes set on the Tata Nexon, you will be happy to know that it has now become more affordable by up to Rs 1.55 lakh due to the new GST rates.
-
Tata sold 9,191 electric cars in September 2025, with its highest ever yearly growth of 96 percent.
-
Tata also recorded a whopping over 105 percent growth in YoY sales of its CNG models: Tata Tiago CNG, Tata Tigor CNG, Tata Punch CNG, Tata Altroz CNG, and Tata Nexon CNG.
-
Owing to more affordable Adventure X variants, the Tata Harrier and Safari’s sales also increased significantly.
-
Tata also claims that it has received almost twice the number of bookings in September, thanks to GST rate cuts. In fact, the carmaker delivered a whopping 10,000 units on the first day of Navaratri on September 22.
-
Speaking of GST rate cuts, if you want to know how much percentage has been slashed on different types of cars, check out this in-depth report.
-
In the second quarter of 2025, Tata sold over 1,44,397 cars, recording a 10 percent YoY growth. For reference, the automaker retailed over 1,30,753 units in the second quarter last year.
-
Out of the total 1.4 lakh units sold in Q2 2026, 24,855 units were Tata EVs.