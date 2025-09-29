Citroen Aircross Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Secures A Full 5-Star Safety Rating

While the Aircross secured full stars for Adult Occupant Protection, it got a slightly lower 4-star safety rating for Child Occupant Protection

The Citroen Aircross has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP and has secured an impressive 5-star safety rating for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). Notably, it now becomes the first-ever Citroen car to get a full rating from Bharat NCAP. That said, the Aircross’ Child Occupant Protection (COP) score is a slightly lower four-star safety rating.

Without further ado, here’s a full in-depth report of the Aircross’ crash test report:

Citroen Aircross: Adult Occupant Protection

Parameters Scores Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test 11.05 / 16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test 16 / 16 Side Pole Impact Test OK

The Citroen Aircross’ frontal offset deformable barrier test had mixed results. Both the front occupant’s head and neck were rated ‘good’. While the co-driver’s chest was rated ‘adequate’, the same for the driver was found ‘marginal’. The pelvis region also got a ‘marginal’ rating for both the front occupants. Tibias and the driver got an ‘adequate’ rating, while the same for the co-driver was rated ‘good’. Lastly, the feet of the driver also got an ‘adequate’ rating.

Where the Aircross fared well this department was in the side barrier and side pole impact test, where all critical parts of the dummy was rated ‘good’.

Citroen Aircross: Child Occupant Protection

Parameters Scores Dynamic Score 24 / 24 CRS Installation Score 12 / 12 Vehicle Assessment Score 4 / 13

Both the 18-month old and 3-year old child dummies were placed in rear-facing child-seats and got full 8 / 8 and 4 /4 rating in the front and side impact tests. Where the Aircross really let down in this department was its dismal vehicle assessment score, hence explaining its four-star safety rating.

Citroen Aircross: Safety Features Onboard

The Citroen Aircross comes with safety features such as 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child-seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

No advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is provided with the Citroen Aircross.

Citroen Aircross: Price And Rivals

Prices of the Citroen Aircross range from Rs 8.32 lakh and go up to Rs 14.1 lakh (ex-showroom). Do note that Citroen is preparing a new top-spec variant, called Aircross X, which will get a restyled dashboard and some additional features. It is expected to launch in the near future.

The Aircross locks horns with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris and Skoda Kushaq.