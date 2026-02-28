Check Out The New Cars Launched And Revealed In February 2026

After an action-packed January, February 2026 kept the momentum going with a diverse mix of launches and reveals across segments. From premium 7-seater SUVs to mass-market EVs and rugged lifestyle pickups, there was something for almost every kind of buyer.

If you are looking to buy a car in 2026, some of these cars might be worth considering. So without further ado, here’s a detailed look at all the cars launched and revealed in India in February 2026:

Tata Punch EV Facelift (Launch)

The Tata Punch EV received its first facelift, and it’s a meaningful one. Now priced from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) without BaaS(Battery-as-a-Service) and Rs 6.49 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km (ex-showroom) with BaaS, the updated electric micro SUV brings a larger battery option, more features, and a cleaner design. Tata is offering it in five broad variants: Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+S.

It boasts features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with updated graphics, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and an air purifier. Safety kit includes six airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), blind view monitor, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the Punch EV facelift can now be had with either a 30 kWh or a larger 40 kWh battery pack. The 30 kWh version produces 88 PS and offers a claimed range of up to 375 km (MIDC), while the new 40 kWh variant delivers 129 PS and a claimed 468 km range. To know more about the Punch EV, check out this story.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara (Launch)

Maruti Suzuki finally revealed the full pricing of its first-ever electric SUV, the e Vitara. Prices range from Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom) without BaaS, while with the Battery-as-a-Service scheme, they range from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom) plus a battery rental fee of up to Rs 4.39 per km. The e Vitara is offered in three broad variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

It comes loaded with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.1-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane glass roof, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a PM 2.5 air filter, a 10-speaker Infinity sound system and multiple drive modes. On the safety front, it has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and gets seven airbags, a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ESC and TPMS.

Under the hood, the e Vitara is offered with two battery pack options: a 49 kWh unit producing 144 PS with a claimed WLTP range of 344 km, and a larger 61 kWh pack delivering 174 PS with a claimed range of 426 km. Both versions produce 193 Nm of torque. Maruti e Vitara’s cousin, the Ebella is also set to be launched in the coming weeks.

To know more about the e Vitara, check out this story.

Nissan Gravite (Launch)

Nissan has launched the Gravite in India at an introductory price of Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), marking its entry into the sub-4 metre MPV space. Based on the Renault Triber, the Gravite gets refreshed styling inside and out. It is offered in four broad variants: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna, with both manual and AMT options available. Deliveries are set to begin from March 2026.

It boasts features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, wireless phone charger and manual AC with rear vents (eight AC vents in total). Safety kit includes six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors with camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Under the hood, the Gravite is powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

If you are interested in checking out the Gravite in detail, then head over to this story.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line (Launch)

Volkswagen has launched the Tayron R-Line in India at an introductory price of Rs 46.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Positioned as the 7-seater sibling of the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron is offered in a single, fully loaded variant and brings a larger footprint along with added practicality for bigger families.

It boasts features such as a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a heads-up display, massage, heating and ventilation functions for the front seats, 3-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers and 30-colour ambient lighting. Safety kit includes nine airbags, electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, a 360-degree camera and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Under the hood, the Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 204 PS and 320 Nm, paired exclusively with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

To know more about the Tayron R-Line, check out this story.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro (Launch)

BMW has launched the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in India at Rs 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Positioned as the flagship variant in the X3 lineup, this sportier iteration brings cosmetic enhancements along with more power and torque over the standard versions.

It features BMW’s curved display setup comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, along with a heads-up display, panoramic glass roof, 3-zone climate control, and powered and ventilated front seats. The M Sport Pro trim further adds illuminated door sill plates, an illuminated kidney grille, and M logo projection for the puddle lamps. Safety kit includes eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, electronic stability control (ESC), and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

Under the hood, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 258 PS and 400 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. It also features a 48V mild-hybrid setup and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds.

To know more about the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, check out this story.

2026 Isuzu V-Cross (Revealed)

Isuzu India launched the updated 2026 V-Cross at Rs 25.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With this model-year update, the pickup truck gets subtle design tweaks and a longer feature list. However, it is now offered exclusively with a 4x4 drivetrain, as the 4x2 option has been discontinued.

The 2026 V-Cross features refreshed styling elements, including a grille with black surrounds, body-coloured fog lamp housings, and a revised skid plate lip with black and chrome detailing. The biggest update is a new 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which now supports a 360-degree camera and displays blind-spot monitoring. It also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), along with features like an 8-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, and automatic climate control. On the safety front, the V-Cross comes equipped with up to six airbags, hill start assist, hill hold control, rear defogger, along with the newly added 360-degree camera and TPMS.

Under the hood, the pickup continues with the same 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 163 PS and 360 Nm. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, and is now available solely with a 4WD setup.

For more details about the updated Isuzu V-Cross, check out this story.

MG Majestor (Reveal)

MG has revealed the Majestor, a significantly upgraded and more premium iteration of the Gloster. Bookings are already open, with deliveries set to begin from May, and it is expected to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The full-size SUV will be offered in two variants: Sharp and Savvy

It boasts features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 12-way powered, ventilated, and massaging front seats, ventilated and massaging second-row captain seats (in the 6-seater version), 3-zone automatic climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate and multi-colour ambient lighting. Safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera and a comprehensive ADAS suite.

Under the hood, the Majestor is powered by a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 PS and 478 Nm, paired exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It can be had with either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. To know more about the Majestor, check out this story.

Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric (Reveal)

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the CLA Electric in India, expanding its EV portfolio in the country. Positioned as the entry-level electric sedan from the German carmaker, the CLA Electric will be offered in a single ‘250+’ variant at launch. It comes with one battery pack option and claims a driving range of up to 792 km (WLTP).

It features a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system running MB.OS paired with a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, and AR-based navigation. The cabin gets powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, a fixed panoramic glass roof with heat-protective coating, and ambient lighting. On the safety front, it is equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors, and hill hold assist.

Under the hood, the CLA Electric 250+ is powered by an 85.5 kWh battery pack paired with a single rear axle-mounted motor producing 272 PS and 335 Nm. It uses a 2-step automatic transmission and sends power to the rear wheels. The electric sedan can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and offers a claimed WLTP range of 792 km.

To know more about the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric, check out this story.

It will now be interesting to see how these new offerings perform in terms of bookings and deliveries in the coming months. Stay tuned as more exciting car launches and reveals are scheduled for the month of March, and we will be covering all the models in the coming weeks.

Till then, let us know which new car caught your attention the most.