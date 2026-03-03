2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Vs Mahindra BE 6: Find Out Which EV Is For You
Does the BE 6 give you enough reasons to spend extra? Let’s find out.
Published On Mar 03, 2026 02:10 PM By Yashein
Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the all-new e Vitara, marking its entry into the mass-market electric SUV space. The electric SUV features a modern design, a feature-loaded cabin, and multiple battery pack options, offering competitive claimed range figures.
Positioned as a rival to the Mahindra BE 6, which already stands out with its futuristic styling, plethora of upmarket features, and impressive performance, the e Vitara adds a new dimension to the growing electric SUV segment.
In this report, we compare the Mahindra BE 6 and the Maruti e Vitara in detail. If you’re confused between these two electric SUVs, read on as we break down their differences to help make your buying decision simpler and more informed.
Price
Model
Maruti e Vitara
Mahindra BE 6
Price (ex-showroom)
Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh
Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 27.65 lakh
- There is a price difference of around Rs 3 lakh for the entry-level variants.
-
For the higher variants, the price differences further increase by a whopping 7.64 lakh.
-
Maruti also offers the e Vitara with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) pricing, which starts from Rs 10.99 lakh, and here’s a closer look at its variant-wise prices.
-
Since the BE 6 is a slightly older model when compared to the e Vitara, there might be more room for negotiation on discounts. It would be best to connect with your nearest dealership to get a better picture.
Let’s find out what the Mahindra EV offers for the extra money:
Dimensions
Parameter
Maruti e Vitara
Mahindra BE 6
Difference
Length
4275 mm
4371 mm
(-96 mm)
Width
1800 mm
1907 mm
(-107 mm)
Height
1640 mm
1627 mm
+13 mm
Wheelbase
2700 mm
2775 mm
(-75 mm)
-
As you can see above, the Mahindra BE 6 is clearly the bigger EV.
-
The BE 6 is significantly longer, wider, and even has a larger wheelbase.
-
The e Vitara, due to its more traditional SUV-styling, stands taller than the BE 6.
-
Due to the larger wheelbase, we expect the BE 6 to be more spacious inside the cabin.
-
The BE 6’s quirky styling further accentuates the dimensions of the EV. On the other hand, the e Vitara looks rugged and sporty.
If you are interested in the e Vitara, you should also check out details about its booking process.
Powertrain
Both e Vitara and the BE 6 offer two battery pack options, providing a claimed range of over 500 km. Let’s quickly take a look at the differences between their specifications:
Maruti e Vitara
Mahindra BE 6
Battery
49 kWh
61 kWh
59 kWh
79 kWh
No of electric motor(s)
1
1
1
1
Power
144 PS
174 PS
230 PS
285 PS
Torque
189 Nm
189 Nm
380 Nm
380 Nm
Claimed Range
440 km
543 km
557 km
683 km
- You get larger (59 kWh and 79 kWh) battery packs with the Mahindra BE 6.
-
The Mahindra BE 6 offers a higher claimed range of up to 683 km.
-
The BE 6 offers over 100 PS more, and almost two times the torque output of the e Vitara.
-
Most buyers would compare the e Vitara’s larger battery pack with the BE 6’s smaller battery due to their similar pricing. Between the two, there is a very small difference in battery sizes and claimed range.
Overall, the BE 6 belongs to a league of its own if you bring its 79 kWh battery pack into the equation. The e Vitara’s figures are respectable and competitive at its price point.
Features
Feature
Maruti e Vitara
Mahindra BE 6
Auto LED Headlamps
✅
✅
LED foglamps
✅
✅
LED Taillamps
✅
✅
Flush-type door handles
❌
✅
Wheels
18-inch alloy wheels
19-inch alloy wheels
Upholstery
Fabric+leather
Fabric+leather
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
✅
✅
Height-adjustable Driver Seat
✅
✅
Ambient Lighting
✅
✅
Infotainment
10.1-inch touchscreen
12.3-inch touchscreen
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
✅
✅
Instrument Cluster
10.25-inch display
12.3-inch display
Ventilated front seats
✅
✅
Powered driver seat
✅
✅ (with memory function)
Air purifier
❌
✅
Wireless Phone Charger
✅
✅
Head-up display
❌
✅
Sound system
10-speaker Infinity sound system
16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
Auto-dimming IRVM
✅
✅
Cruise Control
✅
✅
Climate Control (AC)
Single-zone automatic
Dual-zone automatic
Keyless entry
✅
✅
Sunroof
Single-pane glass roof
Panoramic glass roof
Front and rear centre Armrest
✅
✅
Multi-drive Modes
✅
✅
Cooled Glovebox
✅
✅
Connected Car Tech
✅
✅
Powered tailgate
❌
✅
Airbags
7
7
Parking sensors
Front and rear
Front and rear
360-degree Camera
✅
✅
ESC (electronic stability control)
✅
✅
Rain Sensing Wipers
✅
✅
Rear defogger
✅
✅
TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)
✅
✅
ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system)
✅(Level-2)
✅(Level-2)
- As seen above, both Maruti e Vitara and BE 6 are well-equipped with most of the premium features and a strong safety net.
-
However, it is the BE 6 that prevails in terms of offering the more premium features.
-
In terms of infotainment, it gets larger displays and 6 more speakers.
-
The Mahindra EV also packs features such as a head-up display, a powered tailgate, a dual-zone climate control, and even an air purifier.
-
In terms of safety, both EVs are well-equipped with features such as 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, and front and rear parking sensors. They also come with level-2 ADAS.
CarDekho Says…
If your priority is value, practicality, and a sensible price-to-range balance, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara makes a strong case for itself. It undercuts its rival by a significant margin, especially at the top-spec level, and still offers competitive range figures and a well-equipped cabin. For most urban buyers and small families, its larger battery option delivers more than adequate performance and range without stretching the budget too far.
However, if you are willing to spend the extra money for more performance and a more premium feature set, the Mahindra BE 6 clearly feels like the more tempting and powerful package. With significantly higher power and torque outputs, a larger 79 kWh battery option, bigger screens, a panoramic glass roof, and added niceties like a head-up display and powered tailgate, it caters to buyers who want their EV to feel special.
In simple terms, the e Vitara is the smarter, more sensible buy for budget-conscious customers, while the BE 6 is for those who want a more premium, performance-oriented electric SUV and don’t mind paying the premium for it. It is also important to keep in mind that with the e Vitara, you get Maruti’s excellent dealership and service network.
Which EV would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.