    2026 Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Vs Mahindra BE 6: Find Out Which EV Is For You

    Does the BE 6 give you enough reasons to spend extra? Let’s find out.

    Published On Mar 03, 2026 02:10 PM By Yashein

    Maruti e Vitara vs Mahindra BE 6

    Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the all-new e Vitara, marking its entry into the mass-market electric SUV space. The electric SUV features a modern design, a feature-loaded cabin, and multiple battery pack options, offering competitive claimed range figures. 

    Positioned as a rival to the Mahindra BE 6, which already stands out with its futuristic styling, plethora of upmarket features, and impressive performance, the e Vitara adds a new dimension to the growing electric SUV segment.

    In this report, we compare the Mahindra BE 6 and the Maruti e Vitara in detail. If you’re confused between these two electric SUVs, read on as we break down their differences to help make your buying decision simpler and more informed.

    Price

    Model

    Maruti e Vitara 

    Mahindra BE 6 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh

    Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 27.65 lakh 
    • There is a price difference of around Rs 3 lakh for the entry-level variants. 

    • For the higher variants, the price differences further increase by a whopping 7.64 lakh. 

    • Maruti also offers the e Vitara with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) pricing, which starts from Rs 10.99 lakh, and here’s a closer look at its variant-wise prices

    • Since the BE 6 is a slightly older model when compared to the e Vitara, there might be more room for negotiation on discounts. It would be best to connect with your nearest dealership to get a better picture. 

    Let’s find out what the Mahindra EV offers for the extra money: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Maruti e Vitara

    Mahindra BE 6

    Difference

    Length

    4275 mm

    4371  mm

    (-96 mm)

    Width

    1800 mm

    1907 mm

    (-107 mm)

    Height 

    1640 mm

    1627 mm

    +13 mm

    Wheelbase

    2700 mm

    2775 mm

    (-75 mm)

    • As you can see above, the Mahindra BE 6 is clearly the bigger EV. 

    • The BE 6 is significantly longer, wider, and even has a larger wheelbase. 

    Maruti e Vitara
    Mahindra BE 6

    • The e Vitara, due to its more traditional SUV-styling, stands taller than the BE 6. 

    • Due to the larger wheelbase, we expect the BE 6 to be more spacious inside the cabin. 

    • The BE 6’s quirky styling further accentuates the dimensions of the EV. On the other hand, the e Vitara looks rugged and sporty. 

    If you are interested in the e Vitara, you should also check out details about its booking process. 

    Powertrain 

    Both e Vitara and the BE 6 offer two battery pack options, providing a claimed range of over 500 km. Let’s quickly take a look at the differences between their specifications: 

     

    Maruti e Vitara

    Mahindra BE 6

    Battery

    49 kWh

    61 kWh

    59 kWh

    79 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power 

    144 PS

    174 PS

    230 PS

    285 PS

    Torque

    189 Nm

    189 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed Range 

    440 km 

    543 km 

    557 km

    683 km
    • You get larger (59 kWh and 79 kWh) battery packs with the Mahindra BE 6. 

    • The Mahindra BE 6 offers a higher claimed range of up to 683 km. 

    • The BE 6 offers over 100 PS more, and almost two times the torque output of the e Vitara. 

    • Most buyers would compare the e Vitara’s larger battery pack with the BE 6’s smaller battery due to their similar pricing. Between the two, there is a very small difference in battery sizes and claimed range. 

    Overall, the BE 6 belongs to a league of its own if you bring its 79 kWh battery pack into the equation. The e Vitara’s figures are respectable and competitive at its price point.

    Features

    Feature

    Maruti e Vitara

    Mahindra BE 6 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Flush-type door handles 

    Wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Upholstery

    Fabric+leather

    Fabric+leather

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    12.3-inch display 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered driver seat 

    ✅ (with memory function)

    Air purifier

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Head-up display

    Sound system

    10-speaker Infinity sound system

    16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Single-zone automatic 

    Dual-zone automatic 

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane glass roof

    Panoramic glass roof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Powered tailgate 

    Airbags

    7

    7

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear

    Front and rear 

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system)

    ✅(Level-2)

    ✅(Level-2)
    • As seen above, both Maruti e Vitara and BE 6 are well-equipped with most of the premium features and a strong safety net.  

    • However, it is the BE 6 that prevails in terms of offering the more premium features. 

    Maruti e Vitara
    Mahindra BE 6

    • In terms of infotainment, it gets larger displays and 6 more speakers. 

    • The Mahindra EV also packs features such as a head-up display, a powered tailgate, a dual-zone climate control, and even an air purifier. 

    • In terms of safety, both EVs are well-equipped with features such as 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, and front and rear parking sensors. They also come with level-2 ADAS.  

    CarDekho Says…

    If your priority is value, practicality, and a sensible price-to-range balance, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara makes a strong case for itself. It undercuts its rival by a significant margin, especially at the top-spec level, and still offers competitive range figures and a well-equipped cabin. For most urban buyers and small families, its larger battery option delivers more than adequate performance and range without stretching the budget too far.

    Maruti e Vitara

    However, if you are willing to spend the extra money for more performance and a more premium feature set, the Mahindra BE 6 clearly feels like the more tempting and powerful package. With significantly higher power and torque outputs, a larger 79 kWh battery option, bigger screens, a panoramic glass roof, and added niceties like a head-up display and powered tailgate, it caters to buyers who want their EV to feel special.

    Mahindra BE 6

    In simple terms, the e Vitara is the smarter, more sensible buy for budget-conscious customers, while the BE 6 is for those who want a more premium, performance-oriented electric SUV and don’t mind paying the premium for it. It is also important to keep in mind that with the e Vitara, you get Maruti’s excellent dealership and service network. 

    Which EV would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
