Top 40 Most Exciting Cars Coming To Auto Expo 2020

These are the cars you don’t want to miss at the 2020 Auto Expo

The upcoming Auto Expo 2020 is going to be a whirlwind of showcases from numerous carmakers across the venue. If you’re a bit overwhelmed by all the cars to look at, here’s a comprehensive list of the top attractions at this edition of the expo:

Kia QYI

Kia’s third product for India, a sub-4m SUV based on the Hyundai Venue with the same engine options. The QYI will make a pre-production debut at the expo. It is expected to be launched by August 2020.

Kia Carnival

The Carnival premium MPV will be launched at the expo on Feb 5. It is the follow-up to the Seltos and offers a step above the Toyota Innova Crysta while staying under the Rs 30 lakh mark.

Kia Seltos X-Line Concept

The Seltos is an urban SUV but Kia showcased a couple of custom built off-roading versions of the SUV late last year in the US. Known as the X-Line Concept, expect these to get some attention at the upcoming expo too.

Hyundai Creta 2020

The second-gen Hyundai Creta compact SUV will make its India debut at the expo. It will feature an all-new front and rear design, new BS6 engines and updated cabin layout. The new Creta is expected to launch around March 2020.

Hyundai Verna Facelift

The Verna is due to get a big cosmetic makeover with this facelifted model. It will also get an updated range of BS6 engines with the addition of connected car technology. It is due to launch by March 2020 as well.

Hyundai Tucson Facelift

The Tucson is Hyundai’s flagship offering in India. It is also due a facelift with the BS6 engine update and expected to launch by March 2020 if not at the expo.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios N-Line

Hyundai will be entering India’s hot-hatch segment by adding the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol to the Grand i10 Nios. It will offer 100PS of power likely in the new N-Line variant which is expected to be launched by March 2020.

Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept

The Le Fil Rouge was Hyundai’s headline concept car at the 2018 Geneva motor show. It is a sporty four-door coupe with a sharp design language on the outside and a minimalistic cabin loaded with technology.

Maruti Futuro-E

The Futuro-E will be Maruti’s small electric SUV concept. It will be the precursor to the production-spec model that is likely to rival the Nexon EV rather than the likes of the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. It will also showcase the carmaker’s design direction for SUVs.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift

The Vitara Brezza finally gets a facelift for the first time since its launch in 2016. While the cosmetic updates are mild, the big change will be under the bonnet with a petrol engine for the first time. It will be launched at the expo itself.

Maruti S-Cross Petrol

Maruti will be adding a petrol engine to the S-Cross compact SUV as well. It is unlikely to get any cosmetic changes. The BS6 petrol engine will likely be the 1.5-litre K15B unit from the Ertiga and Ciaz.

Maruti Ignis Facelift

The entry-level model for Maruti’s Nexa chain of dealerships is also getting a mild facelift. The 2020 Ignis will get a fresh front fascia while the rest of the car looks pretty much the same with no big updates to the feature list either.

Maruti Swift Hybrid

Maruti Suzuki is discontinuing the diesel engine for the BS6 era, the carmaker is looking to offer a ‘strong’ hybrid for increased fuel efficiency. The Swift Hybrid showcases that possibility with a pure EV mode as well. It hasn’t been launched in any market yet.

Tata Gravitas

The Gravitas is the 7-seater variant of the Harrier SUV. While it looks a lot like the Harrier with a revised rear end for the extra row of seats. It was previewed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show as the Buzzard. The Gravitas will be Tata’s new flagship SUV.

Tata Harrier 2020

The Harrier is getting a few feature updates just over a year after its launch. The 2020 Tata mid-size SUV will get a BS6 diesel engine, automatic transmission option, larger wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata will be pushing its future EV lineup with an electric version of its new premium hatchback, the Altroz. It will be showcased in its pre-production version at the expo with over 300km of range and a likely launch by early 2021.

Tata H2X

After debuting at the 2019 Geneva motor show, Tata will be bringing a pre-production model of the Tata H2X micro-SUV to the expo. It would be smaller than the Nexon, likely aimed as a rival to the Renault Kwid with the launch by the end of 2020.

Mahindra XUV500 EV Concept

Mahindra’s Auto Expo showcase will be highlighted by a range of electric offerings, starting with an EV concept to preview the next-gen XUV500.

Mahindra XUV300 EV

While the XUV500 EV will be a new concept, the XUV300 electric will be a pre-production showcase at the 2020 expo. It will rival the Nexon EV as an all-electric sub-4m SUV with an expected range of around 300km.

Mahindra eKUV100

The Mahindra eKUV100 is expected to be the first of the brand’s new range of electric cars. It is aiming to be the most affordable EV in India with a starting price tag of under Rs 9 lakh with the latest government incentives.

MG Hector 6-seater

The three-row version of the MG Hector mid-size SUV will have its own monicker in the product lineup. It has been spied to be a 6-seater offering with captain seats in the middle row. It is expected to be launched within the first half of 2020.

MG Gloster

The Maxus D90 will be called the MG Gloster in India. It is a premium three-row, body-on-frame SUV from MG’s portfolio. It would be a rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. It could be launched in India by end-2020.

MG G10 MPV

From three-row SUVs to an MPV, the Maxus G10 would be MG’s potential rival to the Toyota Innova Crysta. In its global spec model, it comes with different seating layouts to seat upto 10 passengers. The G10 is unlikely to be brought to India anytime soon.

MG Vision-i Concept

Among the many SUVs, MG will also be bringing its concept for electric mobility with autonomous capability called the Vision-i. It has MPV-like styling but the ground clearance of an urban SUV. It will be a showcase of MG’s 5G capabilities.

MG Marvel X

The Marvel X, in some countries, is offered under the Roewe marquee, a sister brand to MG Motor. It is a premium electric SUV offering with semi-autonomous driving assist systems and a claimed range of over 400km.

MG RC-6

The MG RC-6 made its debut in China under its sister brand Baojun. It has a sedan body type with a sloping roofline and increased ground clearance, like the Volvo S60 Cross Country. This crossover coupe may be launched in India by 2021.

Renault HBC

Renault is looking to enter the sub-4m SUV segment with a new offering that will debut at the expo. Currently known by its codename, the HBC has been spied testing numerous times and is expected to launch in the second half of 2020.

Renault Triber 1.0-L Turbo & AMT

The Triber sub-4m MPV was launched with a single powertrain option - 1.0-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual. Renault will debut the new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option alongside an AMT for the current 1.0-litre engine at the expo. Expect the Triber to get the AMT by March 2020 and the new engine soon after.

Renault Zoe

The Renault Zoe is an electric compact hatchback offered in the European market. It is a popular EV offering from the French carmaker and a showcase for its EV-making abilities. It is unlikely to be launched in India.

Renault Kwid Electric

Renault had unveiled another compact EV in 2019 based on the Kwid. It is known as the City K-ZE in China and is the brand’s budget EV offering with a range of around 270km based on the old NEDC test cycle.

Skoda VISION IN Concept

Skoda will preview its first new made-for-India SUV with the VISION IN concept. A compact SUV built on the Indianised version of VW Group’s MQB A0 platform, it will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos when launched in 2021.

Skoda Rapid TSI

The Rapid is Skoda’s entry-level offering in India. It will be getting a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine for the BS6 era to replace the current lineup of 1.5-litre diesel and 1.6-litre petrol engines.

Skoda Octavia vRS245

The new-gen Skoda Octavia is expected to arrive in India later in 2020. The current model won’t get BS6 engines, so Skoda is seeing it off with the vRS245 limited edition performance variant which will be launched at the Auto Expo.

Skoda Karoq

The Karoq is the current Skoda compact SUV offering in various global markets. It is the successor to the Yeti and renowned for its rugged abilities and 4WD drivetrain. The Karoq may lend some design cues to the India-spec Skoda SUV and will a market launch soon after the expo.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen will be bringing its own range of future SUV offerings in India to the expo. The T-Roc is a compact SUV with a coupe like styling and premium features. It would be positioned below the likes of the Tiguan when launched in India by mid-2020.

Volkswagen A0 SUV

In a slightly unexpected fashion, Volkswagen has teased a new small SUV that will make its global premiere at the upcoming Auto Expo. It will be based on the A0 platform just like the Skoda Vision IN. It will be launched in Q2 2021.

GWM Haval F7

The Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motor will be making its India debut at the upcoming Auto Expo. Its first product will likely be the Haval F7, a mid-size SUV to take on the likes of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

GWM Ora R1

GWM’s star attraction should be the Ora R1 which was unveiled in China as the world’s most affordable EV with government subsidies. It is a small EV with plenty of tech and a range of over 300km.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz will be one of the few luxury brands present at the Auto Expo 2020. It recently introduced its EQ division of electric cars in India with the EQC electric SUV. The EQA is the brand’s compact offering, still in its concept stage.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-door Coupe

The ultimate four-door speedster from Affalterbach will be making its debut in India. The AMG GT 4-door Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 making 639PS and 900Nm. It is expected to be launched in India in 2021 to take on the Porsche Panamera Turbo.