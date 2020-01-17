MG To Showcase Vision-i Concept MPV With 5G Cockpit At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Jan 17, 2020 05:56 PM By Sonny

The carmaker will bring models of all ages and sizes at its first Indian auto show

MG Vision-i autonomous concept gets 5G smart cockpit without screens.

Vision-i debuted at 2019 Shanghai Auto Expo

It will be MG Motor’s first showcase at the Indian Auto Expo.

Brand will have a total of 14 models on display.

The carmaker will showcase classic models, EVs, current models and future concepts.

While MG Motor will continue its onslaught of SUVs for the Indian market, the carmaker will have a varied showcase at the Auto Expo 2020. The brand’s stand at the Expo will have 14 models in total across segments and time periods.

This will be MG Motor’s first time attending the Indian Auto Expo, following the success of the Hector SUV and the interest surrounding the upcoming ZS EV electric SUV. The 14 model showcase will include MG’s classic British models and future electric and autonomous mobility models. It will cover various segments besides SUVs like hatchbacks, MPVs and sedans. It will also showcase the 6-seater MG Hector to take on the Tata Gravitas alongside other SUVs like the Maxus D90, MG ZS and Baojun RS3.

The showstopper would certainly be the Vision-i, which debuted at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show as the Roewe Vision-i. It has an MPV-like styling with the ground clearance of an urban SUV but it has seating for four in comfort. However, the biggest highlight of the Vision-i is the 5G enabled zero-screen smart cockpit, which allows it to be autonomous and offer an interactive user experience. The Hector SUV’s infotainment system is already 5G-ready.

For now, MG will be focusing only on launching SUVs in India till early-2021.