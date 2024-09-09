Modified On Sep 09, 2024 11:47 AM By Rohit for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is expected to have a starting price of Rs 20 lakh, and will serve as a similarly priced alternative to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400

The MG Windsor EV will be the latest electric car to go on sale in India. It will be the third EV from MG in India and it will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV that’s sold in the international market. Some MG dealerships are already accepting bookings for the Windsor EV. Here’s what you can expect ahead of its price announcement on September 11:

A Stylish EV

It has a crossover bodystyle and has many common design elements with the donor model. The Windsor EV’s fascia is dominated by the connected LED DRL strip and the headlights positioned lower below. From the side and rear, the Windsor EV has a minimalist and clean design, while the connected LED tail lights also add to its futuristic look.

Cabin And Feature Details

Inside, the Windsor EV has an all-black cabin theme with bronze inserts all around the interior. From the previous teasers, we could also notice that MG has equipped it with a flat-bottom steering wheel and wooden trim insert on the dashboard. Its rear seats will offer up to a 135-degree reclining angle and will come with a centre armrest.

MG could equip its electric crossover with features such as a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and wireless phone charging. The Windsor EV will also come with electrically adjustable front seats and an electric tailgate. Its safety kit could include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera. The new MG EV will also have a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Expected Battery Pack And Range

While the Indonesia-spec Wuling Cloud EV comes with a 50.6 kWh battery pack, our sources suggest that the India-spec Windsor EV will pack a smaller 38 kWh unit. The former’s claimed range as per a Chinese testing cycle stands at 460 km, but the Windsor EV’s claimed figure is likely to be slightly different as it will be ARAI certified. The electric crossover is likely to carry on with the donor vehicle’s 136 PS/200 Nm electric motor.

Expected Price And Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is likely to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a similarly priced alternative to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

