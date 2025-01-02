Hyundai Creta EV: What To Expect Ahead Of Launch At Auto Expo 2025

The Creta EV will be the Korean carmaker’s latest mass-market all-electric offering and also the most affordable EV in its Indian lineup yet

By now, we are sure you know that there’s a Hyundai Creta EV coming out soon. Although it has already been spied on test a few times, not much has been known about the all-electric version of the popular Hyundai SUV. In this story, we have covered the five key points of what you can expect from the Creta EV ahead of its launch at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo:

To Get A New Design

Given its all-electric nature, the Creta EV will naturally have some design differences over the standard Creta. These changes are likely to include a closed-off grille and aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

That said, it is expected to feature the same connected lighting setups at the front and rear, along with the vertically stacked headlights and wraparound connected LED tail lights.

A Familiar Cabin

Based on how much of the interior was seen in the previous test mule sightings, the Creta EV’s cabin is likely to have similarities with that of the regular model. The few test mules suggested it will have a dual-tone interior and a dual-screen setup. It is also expected to get a 3-spoke steering wheel with a drive selector lever behind it, similar to the bigger Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV.

Expected To Be Loaded With Tech

Hyundai is expected to equip the Creta EV with a bigger touchscreen than the standard model, which gets a 10.25-inch unit. Other tech on board could include a full-digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger. One can also expect Hyundai to add a bit more creature comforts than the standard ICE-powered Creta.

Its safety tech is expected to get advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a 360-degree camera.

Hyundai Creta EV Battery Pack And Range

While details of the Creta EV’s electric powertrain are yet unknown, we believe it could have multiple battery pack options with a claimed range of around 400 km and a single motor setup.

Launch Date And Expected Price

The Hyundai Creta EV is slated to go on sale on January 17, 2025. Its prices could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

