2024 Maruti Dzire: Top 5 Things You Need To Know Ahead Of Launch

Published On Nov 03, 2024 08:01 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new-gen Dzire is expected to be offered with more tech, a new 1.2-litre petrol engine and a more significant design upgrade inside and out

The new-generation Maruti Dzire is one of the models awaiting a launch in the remainder of 2024. We now know that it is set to go on sale in India on November 11. As a sedan counterpart to the Swift, it is likely to draw inspiration from the fourth-gen model of the hatchback, although with a different styling to distinguish the two Maruti offerings. Ahead of its launch, here are the top five things that you need to know about the 2024 Maruti Dzire.

Designed From The Ground-up

Although the new-gen Dzire will be based on the 2024 Swift, it is likely to have a more distinctive design to set it apart. Design updates will include a large grille, sleeker LED DRLs, and new alloy wheels. Spy shots have also provided a glimpse of its new tail lights, along with the presence of a single-pane sunroof.

A Completely Revamped Cabin

Compared to the outgoing model, the 2024 Dzire is expected to feature a completely revised cabin layout. Its dashboard design and centre console will likely be similar to that of the fourth-gen Swift but it will have a different dual-tone colour scheme.

2024 Maruti Dzire Expected Features

Apart from a sunroof, the expected features in the 2024 Dzire include a 9-inch touchscreen system, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, and cruise control. Safety-wise, you can expect it to be offered with six airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

2024 Maruti Dzire Engine Specs

The 2024 Maruti Dzire is expected to be powered by the 82 PS/ 112 Nm 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine. Transmission options will likely include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. It is also expected to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit option at a later stage.

Expected Price

We expect the 2024 Maruti Dzire to start from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and the Hyundai Aura.

Note: Images of current Maruti Dzire are used for reference purposes only.

