Published On May 15, 2024 07:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti Dzire 2024

The new Dzire is likely to have a similar design as the new Swift, while also carrying over the latter’s fresh petrol engine

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is being readied to enter our market soon. It comes after Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth-gen Swift in India in May 2024. The new Dzire has been spotted on test a few times on our shores already, hinting at some of the changes made inside and out. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of its launch:

A Fresh Design

Being the sedan alternative to the new Swift hatchback, we expect it to have a similar design language as the former. Common elements could include a fresh set of LED projector headlights and an oval grille. That said, the Dzire will retain its unique traits such as the longer stance with a sloping roofline and an upright tailgate, while featuring a new set of alloy wheels and wraparound LED tail lights.

To Get A More Premium Cabin

While the 2024 Dzire could get an identical dashboard layout as the new Swift, we expect Maruti to differentiate the two by offering the fourth-gen sedan with a dual-tone cabin theme. That said, the new Dzire should also get the big 9-inch touchscreen unit, steering wheel, updated climate control panel, and the sleek central AC vents from the 2024 Swift.

Equipment On Offer

Apart from the new touchscreen, the 2024 Dzire should also get wireless phone charging, auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and a height-adjustable driver seat. In terms of safety, it is likely to get six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-hold assist, and possibly a 360-degree camera as well.

What Will It Get Under The Hood?

It will share the 1.2-litre Z series 3-cylinder petrol engine (82 PS/112 Nm) with the Swift. Maruti is likely to provide it with the same 5-speed MT and AMT transmission choices as well. Like the hatchback, the new Dzire should also get the option of a CNG powertrain later.

Expected Launch And Price

We expect the new Maruti Dzire to be launched in the second half of 2024, with prices likely to start from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry with the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.